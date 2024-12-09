Market snapshot: fresh highs on Wall Street
Major indices broke records heading into the weekend on a day that had investors digesting latest US jobs data. ii's head of markets assesses latest developments.
9th December 2024 08:41
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
The latest jobs report in the US ruffled few feathers, with investors seeing enough evidence to remain mostly convinced that a December rate cut is still on the cards.
Non-farm payrolls rose by 227,000, ahead of the expected 200,000 jobs which were expected to have been added. Equally, there were signs of emerging cracks as the previous month’s basement number of 12,000 was only revised up to 36,000, and as the unemployment rate rose from 4.1% to 4.2%.
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
These slight signs of contradiction, allied to an economy which is still steadily growing given the impetus of consumer spending and wage growth, might usually lead to the conclusion that interest rates need not be tampered with at the present time.
In addition, the potentially inflationary actions of the President elect from January onwards could also lead the Federal Reserve to keep its powder dry. Nonetheless, a rate cut this month is basically priced in with thoughts of a slowing pace of rate reductions now spilling over to next year.
The release of the latest Consumer Price Index reading later this week should clinch the deal providing that there are no shocks to the consensus. A monthly increase to headline inflation of 0.3% is expected, annualising to 2.7% from 2.6%, with core inflation excluding food and energy prices estimated to remain unchanged at 3.3%.
In the meantime, the sanguine sentiment to which investors have seemingly become accustomed was enough to propel both the S&P500 and Nasdaq to fresh record highs, although the Dow slipped slightly in the trading session. In the year to date, each of the main indices has made significant progress, with the Dow Jones ahead by 18.4%, the S&P500 by 27.7% and the Nasdaq by an extraordinary 32.3%, largely predicated by the ongoing march of mega cap technology stocks.
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
- The Week Ahead: Ashtead, Currys, De La Rue
- Insider: director deals include this recovery play
Asian investors were more circumspect overnight, as Chinese inflation slowed to a gain of 0.2% in November against estimates of 0.4%, dampening hopes that the raft of stimulus measures so far have gained little traction among sluggish domestic consumers. Increasingly exasperated investors will now turn their attention to this week’s Central Economic Work Conference, where it is hoped that further fiscal support will be forthcoming from the authorities.
In Japan, the market was modestly higher after the latest reading of GDP rose by 0.3% in the third quarter, although down from 0.5% in the previous three months. However, the current focus for investors is on interest rates, where tightening is expected in an attempt to keep inflation under control while also lending some support to the yen, which has struggled against the US dollar for most of this year.
UK markets opened at a brisk pace, helped along by some froth in the advertising sector, which lifted WPP (LSE:WPP) shares by more than 3%. Reports of a $30 billion US merger between Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) read across to the UK company, whose share price has risen by 20% so far this year on improved prospects despite the overarching concerns of new big tech and AI-driven mandates.
- eyeQ: a bullish signal for two undervalued stocks
- Shares for the future: a high-profile firm worth your vote?
Elsewhere, the potential for new Chinese stimulus lifted the miners as well as stocks with a largely Asian exposure, such as Prudential (LSE:PRU) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) in the premier index and Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) in the FTSE250.
The early gains for the main indices were steady rather than spectacular as has been the case for the year as a whole, with the FTSE100 now having added 7.8% and the FTSE250 7.2% in the year to date.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.