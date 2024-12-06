The Week Ahead: Ashtead, Currys, De La Rue

As the festive season gathers pace, there are fewer corporate announcements, but certainly enough to keep investors occupied. Here are the key dates for your diary.

6th December 2024

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 9 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, International Biotechnology Trust, Marwyn Value Investors, Nativo Resources, Plexus Holdings, Softcat

Tuesday 10 December

Trading statements

Ashtead, Ferguson Enterprises, Moonpig, NCC Group, Solid State

AGM/EGM

Agriterra, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd, Ruffer Investment Co

Wednesday 11 December

Trading statements

Cohort, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Optima Health, S&U

AGM/EGM

Gattaca, Guardian Metal Resources, Leeds Group, Microsaic Systems, PCI-PAL, Schroder Income Growth Fund, Volution Group

Thursday 12 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, DS Smith and Halfords.

Trading statements

4Global, Benchmark Holdings, Currys, De La Rue, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, NewRiver REIT, RWS Holdings

AGM/EGM

450 PLC, Aeorema Communications, Bellway, Coinsilium, Fidelity Special Values, Orosur Mining, Thor Explorations, Westmount Energy

Friday 13 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Atrato Onsite Energy, Crystal Amber Fund, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Kromek, Ultimate Products

