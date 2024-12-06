The Week Ahead: Ashtead, Currys, De La Rue
As the festive season gathers pace, there are fewer corporate announcements, but certainly enough to keep investors occupied. Here are the key dates for your diary.
6th December 2024 11:18
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 9 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, International Biotechnology Trust, Marwyn Value Investors, Nativo Resources, Plexus Holdings, Softcat
Tuesday 10 December
Trading statements
Ashtead, Ferguson Enterprises, Moonpig, NCC Group, Solid State
AGM/EGM
Agriterra, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd, Ruffer Investment Co
Wednesday 11 December
Trading statements
Cohort, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Optima Health, S&U
AGM/EGM
Gattaca, Guardian Metal Resources, Leeds Group, Microsaic Systems, PCI-PAL, Schroder Income Growth Fund, Volution Group
Thursday 12 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods, DS Smith and Halfords.
Trading statements
4Global, Benchmark Holdings, Currys, De La Rue, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, NewRiver REIT, RWS Holdings
AGM/EGM
450 PLC, Aeorema Communications, Bellway, Coinsilium, Fidelity Special Values, Orosur Mining, Thor Explorations, Westmount Energy
Friday 13 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Atrato Onsite Energy, Crystal Amber Fund, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Kromek, Ultimate Products
