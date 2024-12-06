Shares for the future: a high-profile firm worth your vote?

When YouGov (LSE:YOU) announced in June that profit might be lower in the year to July 2024 than it was in the previous year, it was such a shock it prompted me to re-score the business. Now we have the annual report, we know more. In fact, YouGov made about as much profit as it did in 2023, despite growing revenue by 30%. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Free Regular Investing | Open an investment Account Scoring YouGov: garbage in, garbage out This was not a good result. Most of the revenue growth was due to a large acquisition. The 3% underlying revenue growth YouGov achieved slightly underperformed a depressed market. Companies reined in spending on market research due to unstable business conditions and, it seems, because of a loss in confidence in market research. Profit was flat because costs increased, as YouGov invested in people and technology to deliver a new strategic plan. The Past (dependable) [2.5] Profitable growth: Blah [1]

Strong finances: Significant borrowings, strong cash flow generally [0.5]

Through thick and thin: Lowest RoC [1] The flat profit figure is heavily adjusted. YouGov began to shut down less profitable activities and activities in less-significant territories, which will ultimately reduce its global workforce by 7%. The associated costs have been ignored in the adjusted figures, as have the costs of integrating three acquisitions unaffected by the cuts. On an underlying basis, YouGov remained highly profitable, although the cash cost of the restructuring is deducted from cash flow, which is why cash flow decreased as a proportion of adjusted profit.

The company thinks it is righting itself, anticipating a return to growth in profit and revenue in the year to July 2025. Meanwhile, acquisitions have indebted YouGov. Net financial obligations including leases are double operating capital. Even though YouGov employs relatively modest amounts of capital, theoretically it would take the company six years to repay all of the obligations if it continued to earn 2024’s probably depressed free cash flow. The Present (distinctive) [3] Discernable business: Proprietary online panel-based market research [1]

With experienced people: Blah [1]

That creates value for customers: Faster, better predictions [1] Since 2020, YouGov has surveyed people’s opinions and attitudes online. It made its name in political polling, and it has also made money asking people about products, brands and consumer trends. These surveys help inform marketing, advertising, strategy and product development. Companies use market research to give them insight into markets, and to see how they are doing. Market researchers win if their predictions are more accurate than rivals’, and if they can be delivered faster. YouGov says its data is perceived as a “gold standard”. Its speed enabled it to supply up-to-the-minute political polling to the press, which explains the growth of the business and its reputation. Although it has a market share of less than 1%, it is one of the world’s top 20 market research firms. Internet polling gave YouGov the speed advantage, because everyone else was using telephones. Statistical methods overcame objections that YouGov’s panel is not randomly selected from a representative population, but self-selected when we sign-up on its website. Others have adopted online polling, but YouGov says “it works tirelessly to remain the biggest, most representative, and most connected proprietary panel in the market”. Share Sleuth: tweaks to two shares I’ve held for over a decade

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis It may well be the best online pollster because it has been doing it longest, and it has amassed a huge panel. In July it had 29 million registered members, 62% of them active in the previous 12 months. In support of its accuracy, YouGov cites an authoritative but old (2016) study from the Pew Research Center. It found YouGov consistently outperformed online competitor samples. For a more recent view, it points us to 538, a data journalism site founded by Nate Silver, a famous statistician, and now owned by ABC News. It ranks YouGov equal first out of hundreds of pollsters based on accuracy and transparency. YouGov also claims to have an unparalleled record in predicting UK elections, including correctly calling 92% of seats in this year’s election, a better result than any other pollster. I wonder though, if the company’s high profile is currently working against it. Along with the rest of the polling industry YouGov was embarrassed by the recent US presidential election.

