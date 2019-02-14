Motif Bio crashes 88% as WANdisco rockets

It was a classic case of 'boom and bust' on AIM as these two stocks enjoyed very different fortunes.

From joy at the latest "tech titan" partnership at live data company WANdisco (LSE:WAND) to the regulatory despondency at Motif Bio, the highs and lows of AIM investing were on display today.

The junior market is well known for its explosive share price growth, with Sheffield-based WANdisco no exception after surging 27% on the back of securing advanced technology partner status with Amazon Web Services and raising $17.5 million from existing shareholders.

On the other hand, Motif Bio (LSE:MTFB) crashed 88% after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it could not approve a new drug application for the company's superbug antibiotic. The regulator indicated it wants additional data on iclaprim, which treats acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, so it can further evaluate the risk for liver toxicity.

Broker Peel Hunt said it was "very surprised" by the news, particularly given iclaprim's favourable safety and toxicity record established through 1,300 patients.

Motif will now request a meeting with the FDA, which it hopes could take place within the next 30 to 45 days. But in the meantime it will have to raise new capital as it is only financed into the second quarter of 2019. The update from the FDA also dealt a blow to Motif partner and shareholder Amphion Innovations, whose shares slid 71% today.

Motif made its stock market debut in 2015, not long after acquiring the late-stage iclaprim. It claims the antibiotic is more effective in the treatment of superbugs because it is able to penetrate the bacteria's reproductive machinery.

Antibiotic resistance is a key topic in the healthcare sector so new antibiotics are essential. Iclaprim was originally discovered by Hoffman-La Roche, but Motif has adapted the development programme to address the reasons it failed to gain FDA approval in 2009.