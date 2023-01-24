My first four years as an ISA investor

Scared to start investing? Here’s my personal experience, from opening a stocks and shares ISA to facing the pandemic and making big decisions that affect my money.

Opening a stocks and shares ISA

Confession: I’m pretty sure that I only have a stocks and shares ISA because I started working at a magazine in my mid-30s dedicated to shares, funds, pensions, and other money matters. As I learned about ‘investing’, a world that I had perceived as dismal grey, incrementally became technicolour, and I realised that it made good sense for me to enter this investing Oz. Better still, I didn’t need the huge sums of money I had imagined were a pre-requisite for investing.

If you are thinking about investing your savings - perhaps it’s one of your goals for 2023? - my experiences might help you take the plunge and get started.

Continuing the Wizard of Oz analogy, I realised that at the start of my investing journey, I was a bit like the Scarecrow, I needed a full quota of investing brains before I could dive in. So, I read a lot of beginner-level articles to make sure I understood the basics (What is a stocks and shares ISA? What would it cost me in fees? What is a fund?). That reading gave me confidence, and soon I was ready to undertake the Great Switcheroo and give my cash ISA the heave-ho for a stocks and shares version.

I wanted a low-cost, low-maintenance investment, and I now understood that regular investing helps smooth out the ups and downs of the stock market. This is because you buy units of your chosen investment fund at a low price when markets are in the doldrums, and at a higher price when markets are bullish. This ‘pound-cost averaging’, as it is known in industry-speak, means that the level at which you invest in the market averages out over time.

I also learned that diversification is essential, and that risk is inescapable, but that you can make an informed decision about how much risk you take on. It is rare for someone to lose all their life savings (a widespread fear) if they hold a truly diversified investment. Risk is comparable to spicy food; it’s all about how much you can stomach, and you get to choose whether you invest cautiously or adventurously depending on your temperament, age and goals.

In April 2019, I chose one low-cost, globally diversified, multi-asset fund with auto-rebalancing, and put it into my newly opened stocks and shares ISA, so I could start drip-feeding money in each month via a direct debit.

I opted for the Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity fund, which appears on interactive investor’s list of Quick-start funds. These funds “offer a simple starting point for investing” and are “low-cost [options] that have been specially selected by experts”.

My regular monthly investing plan was going smoothly, and then, about a year later, Covid happened…

Quadruple shock: Covid, war, inflation, and a KamiKwasi budget

In February 2020, my fund, along with global stock markets, crashed as a new virus spread around the world. I chose not to look at my ISA and I tried to channel the words of actor Mark Rylance. There’s a catchphrase his character in the Cold War film Bridge of Spies (2015) trots out when asked if he’s worrying. Without fail, Rylance responds with: “Would it help?” It is sound advice! I averted both my thoughts and my gaze from my ISA because I knew it wouldn’t help to look at the balance in the wake of the pandemic.

The Covid market sell-off began on 21 Feb 2020 (the virus was now spreading more widely) and the market bottomed on 23 March (the date the first UK lockdown was announced by Boris Johnson). Today, after looking at the historical data, I can tell you that the fund in my ISA fell -17.3%, from peak to trough.

But I was extremely fortunate. I wasn’t about to retire, so I didn’t need to call on my savings right then, and I didn’t have an immediate need for that money, because I was lucky enough to hold on to my job and wait for Boris Johnson’s heralded scientific calvary to deliver the vaccines. I was what some media commentators called a ‘pandemic winner’, and I was very grateful for that.