What’s gone wrong at Lindsell Train?

Disappointing stock selection and the rotation from ‘growth’ to ‘value’ is hurting Nick Train’s fund group.

Fund group Lindsell Train – where star manager Nick Train manages money – is going through a tough period.

Its two biggest funds, the £7 billion Lindsell Train Global Equity and £5.4 billion Lindsell Train UK Equity, have failed to beat their benchmark – and their peers – over one and three years.

The global fund has lagged for over five years, but has comfortably outperformed over 10. The UK strategy has doubled the return of its benchmark and sector over 10 years and performed well over five years.

Time period (years) Lindsell Train Global Equity (%) Sector (%) Benchmark (%) Lindsell Train UK Equity (%) Sector (%) Benchmark (%) One -6 2 9 0 2 11 Three 13 36 44 10 13 15 Five 64 56 68 36 22 25 10 308 181 240 206 106 102

All data, sourced from FE FundInfo, is to 12 April 2022. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Train has acknowledged that his funds are struggling, telling investors in the global fund that 2021 was a “harrowing” year.

He said: “This has been a harrowing year for us and our investors, with the absolute performance barely positive and relative performance collapsing versus the benchmark, with the fund underperforming by over 20% – the worst year of relative performance we have ever had.”

He told shareholders in Lindsell Train Limited, an investment trust that follows the same global investment approach, that the group was experiencing “arguably the worst period of relative investment performance in our 20-year history”.

So what’s gone wrong?

Lindsell Train has missed investing in some of the best-performing stocks of the past five years. It is also facing a shift in investors’ preferences from the “growth” stocks it buys to “value” stocks.

In the global funds, where the problems are most acute, ignoring technology giants Microsoft, Alphabet (the Google parent) and Amazon has negatively impacted performance. As these stocks have grown more than three-fold in value over the past five years, the index and other fund managers have bought more and more of them.

In contrast, consumer staple stocks such as Unilever (LSE:ULVR) and Heineken (EURONEXT:HEIA), which Train owns in both the UK and global funds, have delivered underwhelming returns. Other favourite stocks, such as the London Stock Exchange and PayPal, are struggling as acquisition costs mount and growth slows.

Aside from stock-picking challenges, Lindsell Train’s approach to investing is facing broader difficulties.

As inflation – and interest rates rise – investors begin to degrade the importance of future earnings and focus instead on companies that make a lot of money today relative to their share prices. This means that “value” shares do well, such as those in the banking or energy sector, while expensive stocks that are prized for their future earnings potential do less well.

Train said: “It turns out your portfolio is even more growth-oriented than I thought. Certainly, almost every ‘growth’ investment in the portfolio fell in January (2022), in line with the sell-off in the Nasdaq.

“It almost seemed the better the trading news the companies delivered, the worse the share price hit.”

In response, he said he was encouraged that such a high proportion of the portfolio is perceived to be “growth”, because that is what he wants from a portfolio.

He said: “Deliberately the portfolio is constructed around companies with strong franchises, strong intellectual property or strong brands, all with the potential for strong profitability and secular growth,” he said.

In contrast, Fundsmith Equity, managed by Terry Smith, has held up better over the past year. Smith and Train have a similar investment style - backing high-quality growth companies for the longer term. However, over both the short and long term Smith's Fundsmith Equity has been the better performer.