An outlook for shares in January 2022 after December boom
Most investors have done well in the past month as a Santa rally materialised. Here, we look at what might happen to share prices at the beginning of the new year.
A month ago, I said that the odds of a Santa rally and stock market gains in December “certainly look good”. Well, optimistic investors who bet on it will be sitting on significant profits today after what is, with just one-and-a-half trading sessions to go, one of the biggest December rallies of the past 20 years.
At the close of business on 29 December, the FTSE 100 index was up 361 points, or 5.1%, for the month at a 22-month high. The FTSE All-Share index had risen 4.9%. Despite the dramatic rise in cases of the new Omicron Covid variant, hospitalisations have been significantly less than in previous surges, and financial markets have shrugged off concerns about its impact. The Bank of England’s surprise decision to raise interest rates for the first time in over three years also failed to knock sentiment.
- Will stock markets be full of festive cheer in December?
- 10 highest-yielding FTSE 100 shares right now
- Time to buy these housebuilding stocks with 30% upside
- Five AIM share tips for 2022
- Watch our New Year share tips here and subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for free
December’s winning FTSE 100 stocks included US-focused plumber Ferguson (LSE:FERG), up almost 16% in one month, housebuilders Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.), and British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG). Shares helping the FTSE All-Share make it 16 out of 19 positive December’s included On the Beach (LSE:OTB), the travel company up 34.9% as it recovered from a savage sell-off. Domino’s Pizza (LSE:DOM), Stagecoach (LSE:SGC) and Card Factory (LSE:CARD) were also up more than 20%.
It was a similar story in the US where the Dow Jones soared by 5.8%, the broader S&P 500 rose a little less than 5% and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite a less impressive 1.5%. Jobs numbers and consumer spending data have been positive, and falling gas and oil stockpiles imply that the US economy continues to grow.
Will markets start 2022 with a bang?
After all the fun and festivities of the Christmas and New Year period, January can seem very wintry and miserable. It can be the same for share prices, especially with December 2021 having been such a positive one for investors.
Global stock markets had better start 2022 with a bang if they are to avoid a post-Christmas depression. But history tells us not to expect much from January, and record numbers of Covid cases over Christmas have raised concerns about a fresh surge of hospitalisations in the UK over the next few weeks.
- My top four bank shares and why I don’t own Lloyds Bank
- Richard Hunter: my blue-chip stock pick for 2022
- Mark Slater: my outlook for dividends in 2022
- Gervais Williams: my four dividend stocks for 2022
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
As the UK Stock Market Almanac points out, January once had a reputation as one of the best months of the year for shares. Indeed, between 1984 and 1999, the average FTSE All-Share return in the month was 3.3%, and the market only fell twice in January in those 16 years.
But things changed at the turn of the century. Since 2000, the average return for January is negative and the FTSE All-Share has fallen in 15 of the past 22 January’s.
There’s an old stock market adage that reads - “as January goes, so goes the year”. Studies in America had demonstrated some truth to the saying, although the correlation has broken down in recent years. Whatever the trend, it’ll be nice to get the year off to a winning start.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks