Pension myths: how misconceptions could be hurting your retirement

From confusion around tax relief to the generosity of your employer’s workplace pension, there are number of misconceptions about retirement saving that could have a huge impact on your financial security in later life.

To make sure you don’t get caught out, we’re here to shatter some of the most notorious pension myths and help you keep your retirement savings on the right track.

1) It’s too late to make a difference

How many investments give you an instant return?

Basic-rate tax relief will top up every penny you pay into your pension by 20% before you even consider stock market returns. Higher and additional rate taxpayers will get 40% or 45% tax relief respectively.

As such it only costs basic-rate taxpayers £80 to invest £100, while higher-rate tax payers only need to pay £60 and additional rate taxpayers just £55 to invest the same amount.

This unrivalled top-up means your pension will always be an astute investment, even if your retirement feels like it’s only just around the corner.

Each year you can pay in 100% of your earnings (up to £60,000) into your pension, but if you have the capital to spare, you might, in some circumstances, be able to pay in more.

Carry forward rules enable you to use any unused pension allowance from the previous three tax years. Importantly though, if you are carrying forward, you still cannot pay in more than you earned in a tax year.

2) I don’t need to worry about my pension just yet…

OK, while we have just said it’s never too late to make a difference, it’s also never too early.

Time is every investor’s best friend. The power of compounding means the more time you give your contributions to grow, the less overall you need to save.

Take an investment that earns an average 5% a year. To get a nest egg worth £500,000 our imaginary investor would need to save £338 a month over 40 years to reach that goal, paying in a total of £162,240.

However, if our investor only had 20 years to save the same amount, they would need to put away £1,233 each month at a total cost of £295,920.

It’s a simplistic calculation but it highlights the benefit of time on your investments.

Even if you can’t afford to pay much into your pension while you are young and have other financial commitments, it still makes sense to pay in as much as you can, rather than parking it as a problem to tackle a few pay rises down the line when you have more income to spare.

3) I’ve got a workplace pension, I’ll be fine

Auto-enrolment rules require all employers to offer eligible staff a workplace pension and pay into it on their behalf. But they don’t require them to fund holidays, meals out or any other plans you might have for your retirement.

The minimum amount that needs to be paid into your pension is currently 8% of your qualifying earnings (5% from you and 3% from your employer) but that’s all it is, a minimum.

It’s not a recommendation or a guarantee of a comfortable retirement.

Complicating matters further is the fact that it’s only based on your “qualifying earnings”. In the current tax year, these are your earnings between £6,240 and £50,270 – meaning the maximum amount that this 8% contributions needs to be based on is just £44,030.

As such, many people, particularly higher earners with an income above £50,270, may not have as much going into their pension as they might expect.

Many employers are, thankfully, more generous – basing contributions on all your earnings or perhaps paying in more than the minimum amount. They might match your contributions too.

But it’s important you know exactly what your employer pays before you make any assumptions around whether you are paying enough into your pension.

Talk to your HR department if you have any questions about your workplace pension.