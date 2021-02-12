Richard Beddard: the challenge of scoring two top-flight companies

The acquisition of SDL is not yet reflected in the numbers because it took place after the financial year ended in September, but we can expect leaps in revenue, profit, and the share count next year because RWS paid for SDL in shares.

The company’s continuing ability to earn high returns on capital will be the acid test of the acquisition strategy though.

The pandemic left a small mark on the year to September 2020 in a reduction in the number of patents filed. The company earned no more profit than it did the year before. It earned typically high returns on capital and cash conversion was strong.

During the first quarter of 2021 (October to December 2020) RWS reported double digit growth in pre-tax profit, helped by SDL, and it repaid borrowings used to finance its earlier acquisitions.

Scoring RWS

I think RWS is awesome. The problem is the light is blinding.

The benefits of the strategy are there for us all to see. It addresses risks like the much-delayed EU Unitary Patent, which for years has threatened to reduce the amount of patent translation required in Europe.

In this year’s annual report the Unitary Patent gets only one mention in a list of potential legal and regulatory risks. The company has simply diversified away its geographical dependence on Europe and intellectual property.

But the means of diversification, large acquisitions, is risky. The company must integrate SDL, a business with many clients outside of RWS’ existing niches, and which has itself acquired technology and reportedly struggled to integrate it.

While the company’s prior acquisitions were probably judicious, SDL is another step up.

To buy SDL, RWS issued over 113 million shares, valuing the company at more than £850 million or about 22x SDL’s adjusted operating profit in its most recent financial year.

The cost was about 13x RWS’ adjusted operating profit before the acquisition.

That is serious money. Time will tell whether it was well spent.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High and consistent return on capital

+ High and consistent profit margins

+ Strong cash flows

What could stop it growing profitably? [1]

+ Not very cyclical, low borrowings

? Big acquisitions are risky

? Machine translation is disrupting the industry

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Industry diversification reduces risk of e.g. Unitary Patent

+ Machine translation drives down cost, is more scalable

+ Scale drives efficiency

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Chairman is major shareholder and very experienced

+ Executive pay not excessive (by today’s standards)

+ Employee friendly

Is the share price low relative to profit? [-2]

− No. A share price of 609p values the enterprise at about 35 times adjusted profit.

A score out of five ranks RWS 23 out of 38 shares in the Decision Engine. It may be a good long-term investment but the share price leaves little room for error, and large acquisitions create the opportunity for that.

DWHT or DWHA?

The share ranked number one by my Decision Engine in January was Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT), a manufacturer of lift components, transport products, and keypads for ATMs. I also scored the company last week and the two articles led to a flurry of questions from readers.

One reader asked if I had any thoughts on Dewhurst’s two classes of shares, DWHT or DWHA, also known as the ordinaries and the A ordinaries. The shares confer the same rights except if you buy the A shares you sacrifice the right to vote at company meetings.