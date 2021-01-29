Shares for the future: four firms re-scored

Our columnist reshuffles the Decision Engine, and this is the result.

Since the last Decision Engine update a month ago I have re-scored four shares: dotDigital (LSE:DOTD), Treatt (LSE:TET), Tracsis (LSE:TRCS) and Avon Rubber (LSE:AVON). 14 shares for the future As you would expect, they are all good businesses. This is a requirement for inclusion in the Decision Engine. They are also profiting through the pandemic, so they are in particularly high demand. If you cast your eye down the price (£) column of the Decision Engine table (below), you will see that only seven companies achieve a positive score coloured green. This means they have an earnings yield (EY) of 5% or more, equivalent to an enterprise multiple of less than 20 times adjusted profit, normalised over a representative number of years. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Prices Today | Open a Trading Account All of the other companies in the table are more highly rated, and before long we get into a block of red coloured negative price scores. High prices in relation to earnings do not necessarily make shares a bad investment. Companies can grow into their valuations, but we must be confident in their quality to believe they will. They must score highly for the other four factors: profitability, risks, strategy and fairness. Scoring the factors allows me to make the trade-off between quality and price. I consider companies that score seven or more out of 10 to be undervalued. This means that XP Power (LSE:XPP) which scores a maximum of two for all four quality factors can still be undervalued even though it scores minus one for price, because eight minus one is seven. Quartix (LSE:QTX), on the other hand, which also scores a maximum two for all four quality factors, scores minus two for price. Its higher earnings yield of 3% counts more heavily against it than XP Power’s 4% earnings yield, and Quartix scores six out of 10 overall. There is nothing scientific about a score of seven. I picked it because I wanted to be able to pay a little over the odds for the highest-quality companies. Some growth investors would be willing to pay more, and hair-shirted value investors might be sickened at the thought of paying twenty or twenty five times earnings for any share, even a high quality one. Richard Beddard: to diversify or not to diversify?

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Best and worst FTSE 250 stocks of 2020 A score of seven though, is where I draw a line. Shares that score less than seven are not obviously overvalued. ‘Fair value’ is not a point on a scale, but a range, and I consider shares scoring five and six to be fair value. That puts only one company in the Decision Engine table in the overvalued category. It is Avon Rubber, which I scored last week. Avon Rubber’s share price is much higher than it was a year ago, and I am not as certain about the business’ quality as I was. Decision Engine ranked by score

Scores and stats: Richard Beddard. Data: SharePad and annual reports. Tot: Total score, P: Profitability, R: Risk, S: Strategy, F: Fairness, £: Price, D/C: Debt as a % of capital, RoC: Ave return on capital, CC: Ave cash conversion, EY: Ave earnings yld Six shares remain unranked and stranded outside the Decision Engine because I believe their scores are too speculative to be compared with the rest. Four of them, Churchill China (LSE:CHH), Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL), Jet2 (LSE:JET2) and RM (LSE:RM.) are there because the main risk to their business is the pandemic, which has at various times closed large parts or all of their operations down. I do not feel I can put a number on the risk, but I hope to bring them back into the fold. The other two, Castings (LSE:CGS) and Portmeirion (LSE:PMP), score one out of two for each of profitability, risk, strategy, and fairness. That means I can say nothing unequivocally good about them except that they trade on a low multiple of profit. Their mediocre scores of four out of eight for quality brings into doubt their status as good businesses, and whether they belong in the Decision Engine. They have joined the speculative category to give me time to decide whether I want to drop them entirely.

Scores and stats: Richard Beddard. Data: SharePad and annual reports. Tot: Total score, P: Profitability, R: Risk, S: Strategy, F: Fairness, £: Price, D/C: Debt as a % of capital, RoC: Ave return on capital, CC: Ave cash conversion, EY: Ave earnings yld Lane closures Normally a highly profitable firm, Hollywood Bowl is not a good business in a pandemic. The chain of tenpin bowling centres has been forced to operate with one hand, or both, tied behind its back. During the first part of the financial year from October 2019 to February 2020 it operated unencumbered. From March to September 2020, it was shut down, and belatedly allowed to reopen at reduced capacity in August. Under the circumstances, the headlines are heartening. The company made a profit and it turned profit into cash. Net financial obligations, though, increased.

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