Shares for the future: four firms re-scored

Hollywood Bowl even opened one new bowling centre in York and three new indoor crazy golf centres in Leeds, York and Rochdale, a new format branded Puttstars.

It achieved these results because it had performed very well in the first half of the year, quickly cut costs and investment, restrained pay and made redundancies. But its prosperity depended on others too. The government suspended rates and paid furloughed salaries. Lloyds Bank waived some covenants and relaxed others on its borrowings, landlords deferred or waived rent, and shareholders provided new capital.

The going concern statement in the annual report is not comfortable to read. The worst-case scenario envisaged centres closed under the tier system introduced in December 2020 remaining closed until the end of February 2021.

Under that scenario it was unlikely the company would breach its revised covenants, and Hollywood Bowl was confident it would be able to renegotiate if necessary.

In fact, all centres are closed by national lockdowns and we do not know when they will reopen.

The likelihood of a breach has probably increased. The company still expects a waiver when a covenant requiring it to lose less than £3 million is tested in March. But, if it passes as expected, it will remain hostage to the evolution of the pandemic and government policy and our attention will shift to June and the bank’s next covenant test.

Scoring Hollywood Bowl

Looking beyond the grimness of the pandemic, there is the un-estimable (to me) probability that once Hollywood Bowl is allowed to operate again, it will resume its successful roll out.

Hollywood Bowl is the largest and most successful UK tenpin bowling chain because its employees focus on giving families a good time. It achieves this by locating bowling alleys in popular locations, where there are also restaurants and cinemas, by refining and updating the Hollywood themed experience, and by encouraging customers to return and beat their high scores.

The success of the business model drives success and happy customers return. Landlords favour Hollywood Bowl for new developments because, Covid-notwithstanding, it is a reliable tenant. The bank recognises that under normal circumstances this is a good business.

Because it has only existed independently for a decade, Hollywood Bowl is untested in a prolonged recession. Tenpin bowling and crazy golf are inexpensive forms of family entertainment. They might remain popular when money is tight, and the company’s normally high profit margins imply revenue could fall substantially and it would remain profitable.

With an eye on the more distant future, Hollywood Bowl now has two formats. Should Puttstars succeed, it will have more options for investment.

Does the business make good money? [1]

+ High return on capital

+ Good cash conversion

? Untested in prolonged recession

What could stop it growing profitably? [0]

+ Competition

? Bank debt and lease obligations

˗ Closure/reduced capacity due to pandemic

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Roll out of two new centres a year (deferred to 2022)

+ Continued refinement of Hollywood Bowl format

+ Testing and development of new Puttstars format

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Experienced managers

+ Employee first culture

? Executive pay

Is the share price low relative to profit? [0]

? No. A share price of 199p values the enterprise at about nineteen times normalised and adjusted profit.

A score of five out of 10 puts Hollywood Bowl in the fair value range but I am very uncertain about that judgement. The company remains unranked.

How I scored the Decision Engine shares

I score shares soon after companies publish their annual reports.

Richard owns shares in Hollywood Bowl and many of the shares in the Decision Engine.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

