Richard Beddard: a new addition for my Decision Engine

This company’s cutting-edge technology may be challenging to understand, but the business model is sound, according to our shares analyst.

This is my first time scoring Oxford Instruments (LSE:OXIG). The company is four years into a back-to-basics strategy that promises long-term growth while helping to advance science and technology.

Hi-tech picks and shovels

Oxford Instruments’ subsidiaries manufacture hi-tech picks and shovels – equipment that enables manufacturing, analysis and fundamental research down to the atomic level.

These instruments help scientists to see, measure and characterise pharmaceuticals, foods, materials such as super-alloys and organisms such as viruses. They include semiconductor etching and deposition equipment, cameras, microscopes, x-ray equipment, nano-engineering tools and the cryogenic environments required to reduce temperatures close to absolute zero. Such incredibly low temperatures are required to remove heat ‘noise’ and make sense of the very small.

Applications developed by Oxford Instruments’ customers in industry and academia improve the performance of materials, making them lighter, stronger, cheaper and purer.

They are helping to solve some of the technological challenges facing humanity: making compound semiconductors for faster battery chargers, measuring the quality and composition of food, understanding and combating disease, and developing quantum computers, which are widely predicted to be the next big leap forward in computing.

If society in the future is more technologically sophisticated, Oxford Instruments will have played a part in it.

Internal focus

The company has recently published results for the six months to September 2021, which reported double-digit growth in revenue and profit over the comparable period two years earlier, i.e. before the pandemic.

Strategically, the most remarkable development was the acquisition of WITec, a German manufacturer of Raman microscopes, which are used in chemical analysis. It took place in June and had little effect on the results.

On the face of it WITec is a sensible acquisition. Raman microscopy is a new but closely related market, and the purchase was fully funded by the prodigious cash flows that Oxford Instruments has earned in recent years. So what is remarkable is not this particular choice, but the fact that an acquisition has been made at all. It is the company’s first since Ian Barkshire took over as chief executive in 2016.

The company’s strategy since then, dubbed Horizon, has been focused internally on developing deeper relationships with customers, from which it has developed a better appreciation of their requirements. It uses that knowledge to guide research and development, which has increased from 7% to 9% of turnover.

Increased innovation has been funded by greater efficiencies, as the company has consolidated suppliers and encouraged subsidiaries acquired in previous years to work more closely together. Another aspect of the strategy is the development of better after-market services for its sophisticated equipment, which in turn should further deepen customer relationships.

It is a customer-first and investment-led strategy that is enabling Oxford Instruments to make the most of its businesses. Because aspects of the strategy reinforce each other, it could be a powerful enabler of growth. Notably, the strategy barely mentions acquisitions, which in the past have grown the company but reduced its focus and efficiency.

Getting the balance between internal investment and acquisitions right is critical, and as chief executive Barkshire has tilted Oxford Instruments towards internal investment. In retrospect he was the ideal person to do that. He joined the company in 1997 and had previously been technical director and chief operating officer, responsible for building rather than buying businesses.

It is unlikely he will return the business to an acquisition-first strategy, especially as an internal focus is baked into its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Improving performance

Oxford Instruments has two strategic KPIs and both are internally focused. “Inventing the Future” measures the proportion of revenue earned by products launched in the previous three years. A contribution of 38% in 2021 compares favourably to 30% in 2017.

The second, “Adding personal value” measures the value of the contribution of employees by comparing operating profit plus employee costs to employee costs. According to Oxford Instruments, employees added 52% of value in 2021 compared to 44% in 2017.

The company’s record up to the end of the last financial year in March 2021 shows that after an acquisitive period when the financials deteriorated, performance is improving again.

Revenue growth has been fairly flat, impacted by the pandemic, which shut some of its customers down, but compound annual growth in profit of 9% since 2017 suggests the company is operating more efficiently.