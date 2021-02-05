Richard Beddard: scoring two good long-term investments

Judging by every metric I measure barring flat revenue in the year to September 2020, Dewhurst is an improving business. Profit growth, return on capital, and cash conversion are all above their historic norms and the company’s financial obligations are below average.

Dewhurst earns by far the most revenue from lift components, but its resilience in 2020 was due to the sudden flourishing of its much smaller Transport division. Dewhurst’s Traffic Management Products subsidiary, a supplier of bollards, is a beneficiary of the government’s enthusiasm for cycle lanes.

A third division that manufactures keypads for ATMs experienced a reduction in revenue, and is probably in decline due to the diminishing use of cash.

The statistics indicate Dewhurst is a highly profitable business that is growing modestly. The only slight blemish in its financials is cash flow, suppressed somewhat by the requirement to pay money into an underfunded pension scheme and, particularly over the last two years, heavy investment.

Scoring Dewhurst

Lifts are installed late in the construction of new buildings and although the revenue decline in the lift division was a modest 4% in 2020, a slowdown in construction projects caused by lower demand for office space and hotel accommodation may drag on revenue for some years to come.

Nevertheless, Dewhurst earns considerable income from repairs and maintenance and the public sector, which shields it from the worst excesses of contractions in the construction market.

Although Dewhurst must buy in touchscreens and other components often at lower margin than manufactured components like pushbuttons, by developing assemblies like car operating panels and hall lanterns it has adopted new technologies without compromising profitability.

One of its newest products is the contactless car operating panel that graces the front of its annual report. It summons lift cars with a wave.

In an industry where the failure of relatively minor and inexpensive components can be expensive to put right, Dewhurst supplies robust products and efficient service in many parts of the world.

Two-thirds of revenue comes from abroad.

Does the business make good money? [2]

+ High returns on capital

+ Decent profit margins

? Reasonable cash conversion

What could stop Dewhurst growing profitably? [1]

+ Strong finances and diverse markets

? New technologies mean more bought-in components

? Lower demand for office space and hotel accommodation

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

+ Design of robust and attractive components

+ Adds value through assembly

+ Increased emphasis on distribution

Will we all benefit? [2]

+ Service ethos benefits customers

+ Very experienced management

+ Managers are owners, and modestly remunerated

Is the share price low relative to profit? [1]

+ Yes, a share price of £16 values the enterprise at about 15 times adjusted profit (calculated using the company’s average return on capital)

Dewhurst is currently ranked first out of the 38 companies by my Decision Engine. With a score of eight out of 10, it is probably is a good long-term investment.

Advancing the market

Victrex (LSE:VCT) is also investing through thick and thin.

Its growth aspirations are dependent on developing new uses for PEEK, a polymer that sits atop a pyramid of plastics.

Lighter, tougher, quieter and easier to shape than metal, it is usually used in relatively small quantities, for example in brake parts for cars and medical implants. It makes planes lighter and more fuel efficient, cars quieter, and parts in general more reliable and cheaper to manufacture.

In the year to September 2020, Victrex spent £16.7 million on research and development into new grades of PEEK and new parts, which was only slightly down on the prior year and amounted to a similar percentage of revenue (6%).

Capital expenditure increased in 2020, although a project to remove production bottlenecks remains on hold until the capacity is required.

Victrex manufactures PEEK in the UK, but for now it is shifting investment to China, where Victrex is spending £32 million on a new facility capable of producing 1,500 tonnes of PEEK a year. Mostly it will supply Chinese manufacturers required by government policy to source more components locally.

At 2020’s average selling price of £76/kg, the capacity equates to £114 million of PEEK, about 10% of current global capacity (which Victrex dominates), albeit shared with a Chinese minority partner.