The Richard Hunter Interview: how to stay insulated from rising interest rates

28th July 2022 09:02

Richard Shepherd-Cross is my guest on the pod this week. As investment manager of Custodian REIT (LSE:CREI) (or real estate investment trust), Richard explains the benefits of buying smaller, regional properties, how ESG interests have shaped the trust’s approach in recent years, and why he is keeping cool under the pressure of rising interest rates.

