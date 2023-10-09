Interactive Investor

Sector revival powers these funds to chart-topping returns

Saltydog Investor highlights the top funds of the past three months, revealing a common theme among the winners.

9th October 2023 15:28

Douglas Chadwick from ii contributor

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

Although only 35% of the funds that we monitor rose last month, and less than 12% went up in August, nearly half of them managed to make gains over the past three months.

In July, 94% of the funds made positive returns, and a fair number rose enough to be able to suffer two loss-making months and still end up on the right side of the line. The hardest thing for us as investors has been finding funds that have done consistently well.

Only 5% of the funds have risen in each of the past three months.

We saw a similar trend in our overall sector analysis.

Although there are more than 50 Investment Association (IA) sectors, at Saltydog Investor we track only 35. There are a few sectors, like the Specialist sector, where the IA do not provide monthly data because “performance ranking of funds within the sector as a whole is inappropriate, given the diverse nature of its constituents”. There are also a lot of bond sectors where we track only a couple of funds and so we have put them all into our Global & Global Emerging Market Bonds sector.

In July, 33 out of the 35 sectors rose, with China/Greater China leading the way with a one-month return of 7.1%. Only the Healthcare and UK Index-Linked Gilts sectors went down. August was not so pretty, with only six sectors making gains. The best-performing sector was India/India Subcontinent, up just 0.9% over the month. China/Greater China, which had done so well the month before, went down by 7.0%. Last month was better, with 12 sectors making gains, but this was still significantly lower than June and July. Once again, the India/India Subcontinent sector took pole position with a 4.7% gain.

Due to the volatility, only four sectors have risen in each of the past three months. They are the two Money Market sectors, India/Indian Subcontinent and our combined Global & Global Emerging Market Bonds sector. (Every quarter we provide our members with a detailed breakdown of each component of the Global & Global Emerging Market Bonds sector).

However, because most sectors did well in July, 15 sectors made gains in quarter three. That is not too bad, but the overall trend is not great. Quarter three was worse than quarter two, which was worse than quarter one. The last quarter of 2022 was the best quarter that we have seen for the past two years.

Here is a table showing the performance of the 35 sectors over the past three months.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The clear winner is the India/Indian Subcontinent sector with a three-month return of 7.1%.

When you look at the leading funds over the past three months, you could be forgiven for expecting to see a fund from the India/Indian Subcontinent sector at the top of the table, but that is not the case.

As I mentioned earlier, the IA do not provide monthly performance data for all the sectors and one that they miss out is Commodities & Natural Resources. Our top-performing fund in quarter three is actually the TB Guinness Global Energy fund with a three-month return of 19.2%.

Next is the Schroder ISF Global Energy fund, up 18.4%. Although it is in the Global sector, because it can invest in companies all over the world, it could just as equally be in the Commodities & Natural Resources sector. Then it is the BGF World Energy fund. These are the three energy funds that I highlighted a few weeks ago.

Next is Jupiter India, which I wrote about at the end of August, followed by two Japanese funds that we mentioned in the last week of September.

Saltydogs top 10 funds in Q3 2023

Fund nameInvestment Association sectorMonthly return 2023-07 GBPMonthly return 2023-08 GBPMonthly return 2023-09 GBPQuarterly return 2023-Q3 GBP
TB Guinness Global EnergyCommodities and Natural Resources5.63.98.619.2
Schroder ISF Global EnergyGlobal8.53.45.518.4
BGF World EnergyCommodities and Natural Resources6.43.37.518.1
Jupiter IndiaIndia/Indian Subcontinent4.41.76.112.7
WS Morant Wright Nippon YieldJapan4.50.64.710.1
LF Morant Wright JapanJapan4.10.35.410.1
VT De Lisle AmericaNorth America7.0-0.83.19.4
GS India Equity India/Indian Subcontinent2.42.34.59.3
JPM Natural Resources Commodities and Natural Resources4.0-0.55.28.9
BlackRock Natural ResourcesCommodities and Natural Resources4.6-0.54.08.2

Data source: Morningstar. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Our two demonstration portfolios are still mainly invested in funds from the Money Markets sectors, but we do hold the Schroder ISF Global Energy and Jupiter India funds.

For more information about Saltydog Investor, or to take the two-month free trial, go to www.saltydoginvestor.com

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

The Income Investor: don’t underestimate the value of dividend growth

about 4 hours ago

Insider: housebuilder director buys again at better price

about 7 hours ago

Attempting to time the market costs UK investors 7% of their annual returns

about 4 hours ago

How to make your child a pension millionaire

about 3 hours ago

Richard Beddard: this £2bn company is a winner and good value

3 days ago

Stockwatch: are 10% yields in this sector an invitation or warning?

3 days ago

Merryn Somerset Webb: a commodities supercycle like never before

4 days ago

How Murray International has a higher yield than most rivals

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: I’m glad these two trusts are no longer my problem

4 days ago

Bruce Stout: I’ve bought bargain bonds twice in 20 years, but won’t buy gilts now

4 days ago