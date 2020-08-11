Seven big risks keeping fund managers awake at night

Keith Ashworth-Lord, manager of the CFP SDL UK Buffetology fund, is concerned that the government’s efforts to rebuild its decimated coffers in the aftermath of lockdown could have a serious impact on the market value of well-known AIM companies that currently enjoy business property relief (BPR).

Provided these shares are held for at least two years and on the death of the investor, they are not subject to inheritance tax, so they are very popular as an estate planning tool.

“The Conservative manifesto ruled out increases to the big three taxes: income tax, national insurance and VAT. That closes off the heavy lifting options to restore the public finances after the disaster of lockdown. We have already seen capital gains tax put out for review and I fear the same for BPR,” says Ashworth-Lord.

Ashworth-Lord notes given that share prices are ultimately driven by supply and demand, this steady stream of demand has driven up the ratings of certain AIM shares higher than they otherwise might be. “Where these shares trade on lofty price/earnings multiples now, this would likely change precipitously if they lose their appeal,” he adds.

Footing the bill for economic support through the pandemic

Royal London’s veteran bond fund manager Eric Holt has been 40 years in the business, but still describes the present state of financial markets and economies as “truly extraordinary – in the true sense of the word – and outside any experience almost within living memory”.

One major issue concerning him is the question of how governments will recover the cost of economic support through the crisis. He points out that this challenge is all the more enormous because “real” interest rates have been negative for the past decade. That has created an increasingly divided society in which the rich have generally become richer because of asset price inflation and the benefits of globalisation, while the poor have become poorer.

As a bond investor, Holt is also concerned about the situation in regard to bond performance, which has been exceptionally strong as yields have fallen.

“UK government bonds have posted an index return of almost 10% so far this year, but now offer negative returns on bonds maturing in or before 2028, while 50-year bonds offer investors barely 0.5% per annum return. It feels like a lot of future value is now embedded in past returns, with a corresponding challenge on prospective returns,” he warns.

Tackling the realities of sustainability

For Peter Michaelis, head of the Liontrust sustainable investment team, the events of the first half of this year have demonstrated all too clearly the disconnect between capital markets and social and environmental sustainability.

“Capital markets have to deliver widespread prosperity without destroying our society or environment,” Michaelis warns. He points out that the pandemic has also highlighted areas where economic efficiency must play second fiddle to social resilience, an obvious example being the need for protective equipment and spare capacity in the National Health Service.

“A sustainable society needs to provide opportunities for everyone to live purposeful, fulfilled lives; it also needs to operate within our planetary boundaries in a way that preserves and even enhances nature. One cannot happen without the other,” he adds.

