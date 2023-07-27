Seven ways to keep your retirement finances in shape

Giving your retirement savings a spring clean can bring peace of mind, support your offspring financially, and trim your tax bill. Faith Glasgow explains how to go about it.

For many older people who have retired on decent pensions with plenty of savings and are living comfortably within their means, there may seem little reason to worry about over the state of their finances.

After all, they have more than enough to live on, so why spend precious time fussing over tax breaks, investment performance or estate planning? Particularly for those who have never been particularly interested in this area, the ‘why bother’ argument may feel pretty powerful.

But the fact is that circumstances can change: deteriorating health, the death of a partner or the need for a care home could put unforeseen strain on the household finances. And if you want to help your children or grandchildren, it makes a lot of sense to do it as tax-efficiently as possible.

Of course, one solution is to pay a financial adviser to get your financial affairs in order and then oversee them. But if you’re prepared to do a bit of work yourself, here are some relatively straightforward but potentially valuable steps you can take.

1) Get a perspective on your situation

It may seem tedious, but it’s really useful to do a rain check on your financial position, including the value of your various assets and their tax status, your income sources and your typical outgoings.

Consider also how that position might change in future. For example, your income would be likely to fall if one partner died. As Henrietta Grimston, associate director in financial planning at Evelyn Partners, explains: “This could be an absolute loss of pension income, or a reduction, such as a spousal benefit on a final salary pension.”

She adds that it’s even more important for non-married couples, where there may be no benefit paid to a surviving partner.

A rain check is also a useful exercise in administrative terms. If something happens to you and your partner or family members have to take over management of the finances, will they know where to find all the paperwork? Do make sure they know what’s kept where.

2) Keep a cash buffer

If you know how much you’re receiving and spending, it becomes much easier to work out how much you should hold in cash.

A cash cushion is important in the event of unexpected expenses such as car, roof or boiler replacement. Equally, if you’re reliant on investment income as part of your pension or in addition to it, having cash readily accessible means you can avoid touching your investments when markets are in a slump.

That’s particularly important if you normally take more than the ‘natural’ income generated by your investments, because when the market falls, you’ll have to cash in more units or shares to maintain your regular income, which can do serious long-term damage to your portfolio.

3) Longer-term savings

Rosie Hooper, chartered financial planner at Quilter, stresses that whether you have a SIPP, an ISA or taxable holdings (or indeed all three), regular investment reviews are essential.

“As you age, it might be sensible to gradually shift towards less-risky investments. A portfolio that was appropriate in your 50s or 60s may not be the best fit in your 70s or 80s,” she says. That’s because your appetite for risk tends to diminish as you become more reliant on investment income; moreover, your time frame is also likely to be shorter.

Furthermore, given the impact of inflation on investments over the long term, it’s important to ensure that your long-term savings are working hard and keeping up with increasing living costs as well as with your changing needs.

To put that into context, if you had £100,000 in cash, then after 10 years with inflation at 3% it would be worth less than £75,000 in terms of today’s purchasing power. If it were invested and growing at say 5% a year, then despite the impact of inflation it would have purchasing power of £122,500 in 10 years’ time.

Ben Yearsley, investment director at Shore Financial Planning, suggests Troy Trojan as an obvious fund choice if that’s your main concern. “Keeping pace with inflation is the core principle,” he says. “It invests in quality equities, gold and index-linked bonds.”

4) Tax-efficient routes

There are several simple ways to minimise the amount of tax you have to pay on savings and investments in retirement.

An obvious one is to make as much use as you can afford to of your £20,000 ISA allowance. Even if you don’t have any spare money to invest, you can use your allowance to bring any existing taxable holdings under the tax-free shelter through a process known as Bed & ISA.

That means cashing in some shares each year within your annual capital gains tax (CGT) allowance (currently £6,000 but falling to £3,000 from 6 April 2024) and reinvesting the proceeds into your ISA.

Second, avoid moving more money than you need out of your pension (where it can grow and generate income free of tax) and into a taxable savings account.

Finally, if you have several sources of retirement income, Grimston suggests: “Just because you have saved into a pension during your working life, that may not be the most efficient place to take your retirement income.”

Pensions do not count as part of your estate (although if a pension is inherited, the beneficiary may pay income tax on what they receive), so if you’re worried about inheritance tax (IHT) issues it could make sense to use up your ISA and any taxable investments first.