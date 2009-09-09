Share Sleuth: new addition takes number of holdings up to 30

It is, I suspect, a long-forgotten fact that in its first year, 2009 to 2010, the Share Sleuth portfolio went by a different name. It was called The Thrifty 30.

What’s in a name?

The name was chosen to reflect the portfolio’s value investing mandate, but it came a cropper when we launched another portfolio called the Nifty Thrifty in 2010. Shares in the Nifty Thrifty used an algorithm based on simple fundamental investment ratios to select good companies at cheap prices.

My portfolios were originally published in Money Observer magazine, and we decided that running two portfolios with such similar names was confusing, especially as the Nifty Thrifty always had exactly 30 members, and the portfolio that included that magic number in its name, never had that many shares.

So we changed the name of the Thrifty 30 to Share Sleuth.

The Nifty Thrifty is no more. It lasted nine years. It tracked the index tracking fund minus one or two percent mostly because of trading costs. The whole point was to beat the passive investment.

Just as bad, my index tracker took away all the joy of investing (i.e. working out which companies would make good investments) and retained all the stress and hassle of making (simulated) trades.

In fact, since every share in the portfolio was traded once a year, there was much more trading in the Nifty Thrifty.

My editor wanted me to go on for another year, but nine years of inputting seemingly senseless trades and then trying to explain them was a tedious nightmare and I begged her to axe the column a year early.

Ironically, I had already incorporated an algorithm into Share Sleuth by then, but it is an algorithm that requires me to work out which shares should make good long-term investments by scoring qualities I associate with winners: high levels of profitability, manageable risks, strategies that address those risks, fairness so that we will all benefit, and a reasonable price to give us a decent return on our investment.

Most weeks you can read about that algorithm in action when I score a share, and every month we publish a ranked list of shares, a snapshot of my “Decision Engine”, so you can see which shares are ranked highest.

I also use the Decision Engine to inform the trades that I make in the very much alive and kicking Share Sleuth portfolio.

So, some of the algorithmic spirit of the Nifty Thrifty lives on in its sibling and today, I can triumphantly reveal that, more by accident than design, for the first time there are 30 shares in the Share Sleuth portfolio!

And then there were 30

On Monday 21 March, I added 400 shares in Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) at a price of £11.30 per share, the actual price quoted by a broker.

The transaction cost £4,530 including £10 in lieu of broker fees.

Focusrite designs electronic equipment for creating, playing and broadcasting music.

My enthusiasm should come as no surprise, Focusrite narrowly lost out to RWS (LSE:RWS) last month. In Februrary’s Share Sleuth update, I explained that I might well go on to add the shares in March.

I had scored the company for the second time in January, when I liked everything but the share price. Since then, the share price had fallen considerably.

I am not a market timer. I trade once a month when it is convenient. I like to schedule a day when there are no other pressures on me (such as article deadlines or company meetings) and I can think clearly.

Had I been luckier with my timing I might have added Focusrite shares at a price of 40% below the price in January but the discount on the January price was only 23% by the time I got round to it.

Still, I am pleased with my purchase. From what I have read, it is a great company to work for, and those are often great companies to invest in. While the price was higher than I like to pay, I believe Focusrite’s quality will more than compensate.

A disclosure: interactive investor’s policy is that freelance writers are not allowed to trade a share one week either side of the publication of an article they have written about the same share.

Since I use the Decision Engine to inform trades in my personal share portfolio and trading is usually a low priority left to the end of the month, I end up deciding which shares to trade just before publication of this column. That means I cannot buy the shares myself until at least a week after you read about the Share Sleuth portfolio trades.

On this occasion though, I made my decision more than two weeks before publication, so I have already pocketed the shares.

Rest assured, I am no pumper and dumper. It is most unlikely I will trade Focusrite again until I have re-evaluated the company after it publishes its next annual report in January 2023.

As always, my hope is to hold the shares for at least ten years, be that virtually in the Share Sleuth portfolio or actually in my own.

Performance

At the close on Monday 4 April, the Share Sleuth portfolio was worth £185,545, 518% more than the notional £30,000 invested in the portfolio’s first year, from September 2009.

Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 637 Shares 184,908 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 185,545 518 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 6,070 50 BMY Bloomsbury 2,676 8,509 11,440 34 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,096 29 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 1,615 3,628 4,078 12 CHH Churchill China 341 3,751 4,774 27 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 7,600 103 D4T4 D4t4 1,528 3,509 3,935 12 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 6,916 294 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 5,463 48 GAW Games Workshop 76 218 5,666 2,499 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 9,283 40 HWDN Howden Joinery 1,368 8,223 10,818 32 JDG Judges Scientific 159 3,825 10,653 179 JET2 Jet2 456 250 5,303 2,021 LTHM James Latham 400 5,238 4,860 -7 NXT Next 106 6,071 6,532 8 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,545 11 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 3,787 -2 QTX Quartix 1,085 2,798 4,123 47 RM. RM 1,275 3,038 1,913 -37 RSW Renishaw 92 1,739 3,603 107 RWS RWS 1,000 4,696 3,708 -21 SOLI Solid State 986 2,847 10,895 283 TET Treatt 763 1,082 8,683 702 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 9,200 317 TRI Trifast 2,261 3,357 2,589 -23 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,400 795 TUNE Focusrite 400 4,530 5,300 17 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 5,373 -16 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 8,304 81

Table notes:

Added Focusrite on 21 March

Costs include £10 broker fee, and 0.5% stamp duty where appropriate

Cash earns no interest

Dividends and sale proceeds are credited to the cash balance

£30,000 invested on 9 September 2009 would be worth £185,545 today

£30,000 invested in FTSE All-Share index tracker accumulation units would be worth £74,423 today

Objective: To beat the index tracker handsomely over five-year periods

Source: SharePad, 4 April 2022.

The portfolio’s cash balance has shrunk to £637, diminished by the purchase of Focusrite and augmented by dividends from Treatt (LSE:TET) and FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW).

There is not enough cash to fund new additions at my minimum trade size of 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value (about £4,700).

If I add a share in April, it will have to be funded in part by a disposal.