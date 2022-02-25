Shares for the future: how I pick the best ones

Buying businesses that prosper through thick and thin is the holy grail for many investors. Our shares analyst Richard Beddard explains how he does it, using tactics employed by a Nobel Prize winning psychologist and investing heroes Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett.

In less than two weeks I will be talking at the Conference of Student Managed Investment Funds (SMIFs) at the University of York. It has got me thinking hard about thinking.

SMIFs are mini financial institutions that run real money. In the USA there are hundreds, some of which run funds worth millions of dollars, but in the UK they are relatively new.

At the last count, the UK had 17 SMIFs. The first, the Griff Fund, was set up at York in 2014, seeded with £10,000 donated by a former student. It is worth about £17,000 today.

The Twikker Fund run by students at Sheffield University claims to be Europe’s largest SMIF. It is worth £200,000.

Having chatted to Natassja Krajewski, the chief executive of the Griff Fund, I can tell you working for a SMIF is a commitment. The 50-or-so analysts in the fund meet weekly during term time, pitching new investments and presenting quarterly or half yearly updates, which are put to the vote. Sector heads mentor team members, and experienced analysts teach fresher ones.

The students learn about the stock market, share some of the profits with charity, network, and prime themselves for a career in the City. Maybe if there had been a SMIF when I was at University, I would have joined, but I doubt I would have coped with the workload!

Reducing bias, improving decisions

I am an individual, not an institution, but the topic I selected for my talk, bias and decision making, is relevant to all investors. It is the subject of this column because my Decision Engine is designed to reduce bias and improve my decision making.

I thought it would be an easy talk to prepare. I have, after all, written about the Decision Engine once a month here on interactive investor for about six years, and it evolved from earlier Heath-Robinson spreadsheets designed to beat the market by being more systematic, which I wrote about for many years before.

But any system, if it works well enough, fades into the background. All the user has to do is feed the engine with more data.

To jog my memory about what inspired the Decision Engine, and why I decided to score and rank shares, I have dug deep into my article archive, reading old columns.

Thinking Fast and Slow

The column which started me on this adventure was written in 2012 and archived long ago. It retells a story told by Daniel Kahneman, the psychologist, in his book Thinking Fast and Slow.

In 1955, nearly 50 years before he won the Nobel Prize in Economics, Professor Kahneman was tasked with improving the interview process for the Israeli Army.

The existing process involved a 20-minute interview, which the Army’s own evaluations indicated was “almost useless”.

Instead, Professor Kahneman created a series of questions eliciting factual information about each of six personality traits. Interviewers were required to ask the questions and score the answers without forming an overall judgement of the candidate’s suitability.

The bias he was seeking to avoid is the “Halo effect”, our tendency to be dazzled by our first impressions of a subject, obscuring things we should be concerned about. If a candidate is good looking for example, we are more likely to regard them as pleasant, honest and intelligent - even when they are not.

The classic example of the Halo effect in investing is past performance. If an investment has increased in price, investors will often be attracted, even though the reasons for its ultimate reversal may be already apparent to a more rigorous analyst.

Professor Kahneman would tot up the scores and use them to determine who to take on, but the interviewers rebelled. They did not want to be reduced to robots mechanically collecting the answers to a questionnaire.

As a concession he instructed the interviewers to close their eyes at the end of the interview, imagine the recruit as a soldier, and score him from one to five. However, he would still have the individual scores from which to calculate his verdict.

The new system was a substantial improvement, but the big surprise was that the intuitive scores of the interviewers were just as good as the algorithmic scores.

Kahneman learned a lesson he has never forgotten: “Intuition adds value... but only after a disciplined collection of objective information and disciplined scoring of separate traits.”

If a Nobel Prize winning psychologist thought scoring and ranking was a superior way of selecting recruits, I thought it might be a superior way of selecting shares.

All I needed was to establish the traits of a good investment and the questions I would ask of the numbers and a company’s management to establish whether a particular share measured up.

Those criteria and questions have evolved, informed by the writings of feted investors like Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett and the business strategist Richard Rumelt.

I write up one share a week, scoring it in terms of its profitability, risks, strategy, fairness and price, as Professor Kahneman evaluated recruits under headings like responsibility, sociability and “masculine pride”.

I tot up my scores, as he did, occasionally allowing intuition to intervene, but only after the faithful collection of facts, and once a month I publish the table in rank order.

As always, the highest ranked shares, those nearest the top of the table, are, according to my evaluation, the best long-term investments.

The Decision Engine

This Thursday morning, as I prepared to file this article and my daughter got ready for work, she looked up from her phone and asked rhetorically: “Why is the news always bad?”

She is a midwife, so she knows good news often does not make the headlines. Even so, the World outside our cocoon in Cambridge seems particularly hostile, and the wind still rattling the windows and the tree still lying in the back garden are like reverberations of more momentous events elsewhere.

I am trying not to let negative thoughts interrupt my quest to find businesses that should prosper through thick and thin. It is my job to find them, it is their job to prosper, and we shall see if they continue to.

Since last month’s update, I have re-scored translator and provider of language and intellectual property services RWS Holdings (LSE:RWS), Victrex (LSE:VCT), a manufacturer of PEEK (a super tough polymer), and bowling alley and indoor crazy golf chain Hollywood Bowl Group (LSE:BOWL).

In compiling the Decision Engine table, their scores have been updated. So too has the price score of all 40 shares:

Scores and stats: Richard Beddard. Data: SharePad and annual reports

Shares marked with an asterisk* score less than 5 out of 6 for Profitability, Risks and Strategy. They are more speculative

Click on a share's name to see a breakdown of the score (scores may have changed due to movements in share price)

