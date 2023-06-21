Should you bookmark this small-cap with record growth?

I’ve just returned from the Hay Festival in Wales, where the lack of rain made glamping the experience I’d hoped for, and the public’s enthusiasm for books matches my own if the coffee queues are anything to go by.

Total sales for the UK’s publishing industry in 2022 reached £6.9 billion, up 4% from 2021, with the export market playing a big role in the industry’s success, according to The Publishers Association.

At my first Hay, I got to hear Grammy award-winning singer Dua Lipa talk books on the Baillie Gifford-sponsored stage. She was joined by grime artist Stormzy, Margaret Atwood, Marina Hyde, and Demon Copperhead author Barbara Kingsolver, who has just won the Women’s Prize for Fiction for her reimagining of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield.

Independent publishing house Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY), which had 17 books featured at the Hay Festival, reported record sales and profits at the end of last month. The £370 million company also increased the full-year dividend by 10% to 10.34p a share, as we reportedfollowing bumper results.

Authors published by Bloomsbury have won the Nobel, Pulitzer and Booker prizes, and prominent names include Madeline Miller, who wrote the bestselling Circe and The Song of Achilles, and Samantha Shannon who penned The Priory of the Orange Tree. It also publishes Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. A full set of almanacks – the first volume was published in 1864 – is now worth more than £100,000.

Bloomsbury, however, is still best known for being the publishing house that was richly rewarded after taking a risk on J.K. Rowling’s story about a schoolboy wizard after several others declined. Bloomsbury has said that its goal is to “ensure that new children discover and read [the series] for pleasure every year”, and they are certainly doing that. More than 25 years after it was first published, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – the inaugural title - was the third bestselling children’s book of the year on UK Nielsen Bookscan, according to Bloomsbury.

I did several weeks of work experience (paid!) at Bloomsbury 20 years ago, when they were based in London’s Soho Square. Back then, BookTok and Bookstagram hadn’t been dreamed up, and artificial intelligence (AI) didn’t lend a helping hand with any book covers. Among the things I remember are the postal sacks, bulging with Harry Potter fan mail, that waited by the reception desk each morning when I arrived, eager and green, to hunt for gold among the ‘slush pile’ of unsolicited manuscripts. At that point in time, The Goblet of Fire was the latest Harry Potter book on the shelves, with Hogwarts fans eagerly awaiting The Order of the Phoenix (2003).

Fast forward to 2023, and a lot has changed at Bloomsbury. Now, there are likely to be as many fan letters (if pen is still put to paper these days) for blockbuster fantasy author Sarah J. Maas, who is likely bringing in almost as much money as the Boy Who Lived. Respected ii columnist Richard Beddard, who holds Bloomsbury in his Share Sleuth portfolio, last summer explained that one of his readers, also a private investor, had written to him explaining that Maas brought in only slightly less in revenue than Harry Potter in 2022, £35.1 million versus £38.6 million. Maas’ Throne of Glass, Court of Thorns and Roses, and Crescent City series have sold more than 26 million copies worldwide, and her 15 books are published in 37 languages. What’s more, Maas has a new book out in January 2024, and Bloomsbury has signed a further four-book deal with the American writer, in addition to the three books currently under contract.

Richard also said, writing in July last year, that he thought “Bloomsbury will do well to ever have another year when it performs as well in terms of growth as it has in 2022”. But the Potter publisher has done just that. Revenue in 2023 was up 15% at £264 million compared with £230 million in 2022.