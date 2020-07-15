Sipps: an essential guide to taking control of your investments for retirement

Portfolio planning

Each Sipp holder will need to choose investments that suit their individual requirements, and so it will help if you have some financial know-how and the time to monitor your portfolio’s performance.

For example, if you are relatively young with a long career still ahead of you, you may be comfortable with a high-risk portfolio, but if you are approaching retirement you might choose a more conservative portfolio to avoid the risk of losing money at a time in your life when it would be difficult to make it back up.

“It will be important to take on sufficient risk to grow your pension, but thinking about how long until you’ll need to access the money will dictate quite how adventurous you can be,” explains Nathan Long, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “A heavy exposure to global stock markets would be sensible for those under 50, with perhaps a small exposure of 10-20% in total return funds to help lessen the pension’s fluctuations while adding some additional diversification.

“Someone in their 50s looking to consolidate their pension needs to be far more aware of when and how they may need to access their pension. Those planning to work until their 70s would have a completely different mix from someone targeting early retirement with an annuity at 55. Assuming the plan would be to access (the fund) around state pension age, there is still plenty of time to grow your pension and so a healthy exposure to global stock markets is important, making sure it’s well-diversified and not too reliant on a single country’s stock market.”

Long suggests that adding exposure to total return funds and strategic fixed income funds from age 50 through to accessing the pension is important. “If you’re planning to use income drawdown for retirement, you probably want to have around 60% invested in the stock market at the point of needing to draw your income,” he adds.

Of course, the value of your Sipp can fall, as many investors discovered when Covid-19 caused havoc in late March, and it can be hard to make up losses. To demonstrate, if your portfolio loses 30%, and subsequently regains 30%, that does not take it back to square one but to 91% of the original value.

If you’re not sure you are able to make decisions around monitoring and managing the portfolio, you may want to seek independent advice, or use the Sipp providers’ own ready-made portfolios based on risk profiles or themes. If you’re keen on socially responsible investment, for example, interactive investor categorises the ethical universe into three styles: Avoid, Consider and Embrace.

Property investment potentially offers higher yields than the dividends available from funds and equities, and the prospect of a capital gain that (because it is in a Sipp) will be exempt from capital gains tax. However, there may be additional costs involved, such as management and maintenance fees, and switching Sipp providers will be difficult as this means a change of ownership. If a property purchase falls through, the lost sunk costs may well also be higher than for transactions outside a Sipp.

Suggested portfolio 1: active growth for 50-somethings

Investment Portfolio

weighting (%) Liontrust Special Situations 10 Castlefield CFP SDL UK Buffettology 10 Scottish Mortgage 15 Fidelity Global Dividend 10 Fundsmith Equity 15 F&C Investment Trust 10 JPMorgan Emerging Markets 10 Jupiter Strategic Bond 10 Capital Gearing 5 Standard Life Private Equity 5 Total 100

Notes: Supplied by interactive investor

Suggested portfolio 2: income in retirement

Investment Portfolio

weighting (%) City of London 10 Man GLG UK Income Professional 10 Fidelity Global Dividend 15 Bankers 10 Artemis Global Income 15 Murray International 10 Utilico Emerging Markets 10 Jupiter Strategic Bond 10 Standard Life Private Equity 5 BMO Commercial Property 5 Total/weighted average 100

Notes: Supplied by interactive investor

How much to save?

As a rule of thumb, if you can afford to, you should save an annual percentage of your salary equal to at least half your age when you start saving. So if you start saving when you’re 36, you should consider putting at least 18% of your salary in your pension each year until you retire, maintaining this percentage as your age and (hopefully) earnings increase. This should provide income of around two thirds of your pre-retirement income, often called ‘replacement income’, which should enable you to afford a comparable lifestyle in retirement to the one you had in work, based on the assumption that life in retirement is typically cheaper, and many of life’s big purchases and raising a family will already have been paid for.

There is an annual limit for contributions of £40,000. However, if your ‘adjusted income’, which is your total income (not just earnings) plus the pension contributions your employer pays in for you, is over £240,000, your annual allowance will be progressively reduced, falling to £4,000 if your income is £312,000 or more. Furthermore, if you’ve flexibly accessed a pension, in most cases you can only contribute up to £4,000 each year (this does not apply to final salary pensions).

If you haven’t used your full allowance from previous years, you might be able to carry it forward and use it in the current tax year. Many investors also overlook the ability to pay into a Sipp until age 75, whereby even if you are not working you can avail yourself of the £3,600 annual contribution allowed for non-taxpayers.

The lifetime allowance (LA) limits the total value of all your tax-advantaged pension savings. It currently stands at £1,073,100 and is set to rise each year in line with inflation. Your pensions are measured against this allowance from a pension whenever you take money from your pension, and again when you turn 75.

You can apply to HMRC to protect your LA at the higher levels allowed before the government took an axe to it in 2015. There are two types of protection still open: individual protection 2016 and fixed protection 2016. Individual protection 2016 protects your LA at the lower of the value of your pension savings at 5 April 2016, or £1.25 million, and you can apply if your pension was worth more than £1 million at 5 April 2016. With this type of protection you can continue to pay into your pension.

Fixed protection fixes your LA at £1.25 million but you or your employer must not have added to your pension savings since 5 April 2016, and you cannot continue to pay into it except in very limited circumstances. Investors with fixed protection in place need to be particularly careful that they are not auto-enrolled by an employer, which is mandated every three years. HMRC will issue you with a number and certificate for the protection, which you should pass on to your Sipp provider.