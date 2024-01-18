Six key questions as inflation creeps back up

In October 2023, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said: “There is a saying in the central bank world that the last mile is going to be the hardest one.”

Bailey was of course referring to the UK’s ongoing battle with inflation. But earlier this week it appeared the Bank had reached the home straight in its race to drive price rises below 2% with fresh legs.

Data revealed yesterday, however, suggests reaching the finish line might be tougher than previously thought.

The UK’s main measure of inflation, consumer prices index (CPI), unexpectedly rose from 3.9% to 4% in December, after easing significantly in the three months prior. The consensus was that price rises would continue to temper last month - albeit at a much slower pace.

Such a marginal increase may only prove a fleeting setback; and we can never read too much into a single month’s data. But inflation’s first upswing in 10 months has dampened the economic mood, particularly as it may delay the arrival of interest rate cuts.

It also raises some key questions for investors and borrowers. Here, I answer six of them to provide some clarity about what the recent inflation data might mean for your money.

1) Why has inflation nudged back up?

December’s surprise inflation rise was largely attributed to higher tobacco prices, which increased by 12.9% year on year last month. That followed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's decision to hike tobacco duty at his Autumn Statement.

These rises were slightly offset by food and drink inflation which fell significantly to 8%. It’s important to note that this doesn’t mean our shopping bills are getting cheaper, they’re simply rising at a slower pace.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which strips out energy and food, remained steady at 5.1%.

2) What’s the forecast for inflation in 2024?

In response to yesterday’s figures, Hunt remained staunch that the government’s plan to bring down inflation is still working. “As we have seen in the US, France and Germany, inflation does not fall in a straight line, but our plan is working and we should stick to it,” Hunt said.

Some economists believe that while inflation may continue to prove stubborn in the short term, the sharp falls we saw in October and November could be set to resume in February.

Before yesterday’s announcement, Capital Economics, the independent research firm, said: “Though the next two CPI inflation releases may fuel the narrative that the downward trend in inflation is stalling, we think that inflation in the UK will fall below the 2% target in April.”

Other economists shared a similar view, predicting that inflation will fall below 2% by May. But these forecasts might be scaled back in response to yesterday’s data.

The Bank is less optimistic, predicting that inflation will exceed 3% throughout 2024.

3) How might this affect rate cuts?

Yesterday’s inflation number has dented the prospect of imminent rate cuts. The market now expects four 0.25 percentage point cuts instead of five in 2024, with the first one arriving later than previously expected.

The Bank, however, still doesn’t expect to wield the axe to interest rates until the second half of the year.

Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - the rate setters - will meet for the first time this year on Thursday 1 February. The Bank will also publish a fresh update to its inflation forecast for 2024.

While it seems inevitable that rates will be kept on hold at 5.25% for the fourth consecutive time, the vote split might be something to watch out for.

At December’s meeting, although six members of the MPC voted to maintain rates, three preferred a 0.25 percentage point increase. And this was despite inflation plunging below 5% in November.

Either way, February’s meeting will offer clearer insight into the Bank’s thinking around interest rates. And it will be interesting to learn whether December’s surprise inflation uptick will prompt a change of tack.

4) What else will influence future interest rate decisions?

Inflation is one of several factors that the Bank considers when setting interest rates - wage rises and economic data are also taken into account. Both metrics have softened recently, which may play into the Bank's thinking when it makes decisions about interest rates.

Average wage increases eased from 7.3% to 6.6% in the three months to November, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data and are expected to continue to slow during 2024.

Elsewhere, the UK economy rebounded in November, as gross domestic product (GDP) ticked up 0.3% due to a bumper month for the services sector. This development doesn’t mean the UK will swerve a “technical” recession this year, but it decreases the likelihood.