Six things to know about volatile markets and your pension

“Whatever you do, don’t think of a pink elephant.” You may be familiar with this phrase, which is an example of ironic process theory. It highlights the counterintuitive idea that when you try not to focus on something, you inevitably do. The thought is strengthened, not weakened. You’re now thinking of a pink elephant.

So, as Trump’s trade wars trigger wild stock market swings, the message is “whatever you do, don’t panic with your retirement savings”. As ironic process theory suggests, this is easier said than done.

For most, your pension is your ticket to future financial security. An onset of the jitters is a perfectly natural response. The more advice you read urging you not to worry, the more chance you will.

Global stock markets had already experienced notable turbulence this year before Donald Trump unleashed his most recent raft of trade tariffs. The resulting stand-off between the world’s two leading economic powerhouses, the US and China, has stoked fears of a global recession. Investors have been running for cover.

It’s been a wild week for markets, to put things mildly. On Wednesday morning, the S&P 500 had fallen almost 11% in the past week, but recovered these losses in a day after Trump’s 90-day tariff pause sent stocks rocketing – the market registered one of its biggest days since the Second World War.

In other parts of the globe, and in a similar vein, the Nikkei 225 – Japan’s main market – and the FTSE 100 both plunged earlier this week but bounced back on Thursday.

We appreciate that stock markets move down as well as up; to gain rich rewards it can’t be all one-way-traffic. But such erratic behaviour can induce a sense of unease, an urgent need to take action to shift our retirement savings to steadier ground.

But before you make any big decisions, here are some important things to know about market volatility and your pension savings.

Focus on things within your control

Holding your nerve in times of distress isn’t easy. We don’t know if recent events will prove a transient tremor or mark the start of something even more severe.

Either way, it’s best to turn down the noise and focus on simple things that you can control, like making sure your retirement portfolio is diversified, meaning your money is spread across various asset classes, geographies and sectors. The idea here is that if some areas of your portfolio are struggling, others will be there to support them.

Lots of pensions will be affected, but not all

Most pensions these days are what’s called defined contribution (DC) arrangements, which is where you build a pot of money for retirement, the size of which is determined by how much you pay in and how your investments perform.

As most of us invest a significant amount of our DC pensions in the stock market, the recent wobbles will affect us. This is by no means a prompt to hit the panic button and, as I explain further down, not everyone will be impacted to the same degree.

However, if you have a defined benefit (DB) pension – whether you’re drawing from it or not – this will be protected from market falls. DB schemes are a type of workplace pension that pay a guaranteed and inflation-linked income for life based on your salary and number of years’ service.

The same applies to any lifetime annuities you’ve bought – the terms you chose at the outset are fixed for life and aren’t influenced by stock market behaviour.

Market falls affect some investors more than others

You should be mindful that the pain of market slumps isn’t felt equally across savers.

First, those with smaller proportions in shares and more in safer assets such as government bonds and cash will have experienced softer falls. The drawback with this approach is that you’ll benefit less when markets rise – like we’ve seen in the past 24 hours.

Your age and whether you’re saving for retirement or drawing down from your portfolio are further factors.

If you’re decades from retirement, the recent volatility should be far less of a worry. In fact, drip-feeding money into your pension monthly could actually work in your favour.

That’s because when stock prices fall, your regular investment will buy more shares. When prices recover - which history tells us does happen, we just don’t know when - you’ll own a greater number of shares to benefit from the rebound. This is a concept known as pound cost averaging and is a handy tactic to help soften the impact during volatile investment periods.

The message for younger savers is to continue paying into your pension when stocks fall, and don’t be tempted to reduce risk, otherwise you might forfeit valuable future growth.