Compare SIPP charges

Please remember - SIPPs are aimed at people happy to make their own investment decisions. Investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (57 from 2028). We recommend seeking advice from a suitably qualified financial advisor before making any decisions. Pension and tax rules depend on your circumstances and may change in future.
Are you in the dark about your pension charges?
According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), almost a third of UK adults paying into a Defined Contribution pension don’t know how much they’re being charged. 55% of people don’t even realise they have charges.
You could be paying more than you need to. But it’s never too late to check your pension charges and see if another option – like a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) - could be right for you.
You might be surprised just how much lower your fees could be. And the more you save today, the more your pension can compound and grow.
Explore if you could pay less with the ii SIPP
See how much you could save with our flat-fee SIPP compared to other SIPP providers.
ii’s flat fee: £5.99 a month for pensions up to £50,000. For values over this, it’s £12.99 a month.
Important information - Annual charge comparisons based on published SIPP charges on 01/09/2024 for Aviva SIPP, Standard Life SIPP (Level 2 Investment Options), AJ Bell SIPP & Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP. Assumptions: 100% holding in funds - choosing other assets such as shares and ETFs, may result in lower charges. Two fund purchases/sales. Pension charges only, excludes fund manager charges. Read more about our analysis. Source: The Lang Cat.
How does the ii SIPP compare to other SIPP providers?
Choosing the right SIPP provider could mean thousands more pounds for your retirement. Dig deeper into how the ii SIPP compares to some of the other SIPPs on the market.
Investing in your pension made simple
The benefit of a SIPP is it allows you to decide how you want to invest for your retirement. But that doesn’t mean it has to be complicated.
There are plenty of options specially selected by experts to help you get started. These are designed to get you investing in your pension quickly, with a range of low-cost funds you can choose from based on the level of risk you’re comfortable with.
Why transfer your pension to the ii SIPP?
Keep more of what you make
Other providers usually charge a percentage of your pot. That means the more your pension grows, the more they’ll take. The ii SIPP is different. With our simple flat fee, you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.
Which? Recommended SIPP Provider
As a Which? Recommended SIPP Provider for the third year running, we offer one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. That doesn’t mean more complexity, though. We have options for all types of investors.
Trust in our top-rated support
With our Boring Money Best For Customer Service support team here in the UK, you can count on us. There’s a reason we’re rated 4.7/5 on Trustpilot, with more 5-star reviews than two of the other biggest providers combined.
How can Pension Wise help?
If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper.
If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from MoneyHelper.
Get your pension SIPP-shape with up to £2,000 cashback.
Open an ii SIPP by 30 September 2024 to claim between £100 and £2,000 cashback.
How it works
- Open your ii SIPP - You can complete our easy online application in less than 10 minutes.
- Make a payment or transfer - Minimum SIPP value is £10K to qualify for cashback. The more you add, the greater your cashback reward (see table for cashback tiers).
- We’ll send you your cashback - Within 30 days of your payment or transfer arriving in your SIPP account, we’ll send you your cashback reward.
Capital at risk. Terms apply.
Check before you transfer - Please check that you won’t lose any safeguarded benefits if you transfer. This could include guaranteed annuity rates or a lower protected pension age than the Normal Minimum Pension Age (rising from 55 to 57 in 2028). It’s also worth checking for any transfer-out charges.
It's important that you take enough time to decide whether transferring your pension is right for you. If you need more time and wish to qualify for this offer, please wait until the next offer period - we promote transfers to the ii SIPP on a regular basis.
