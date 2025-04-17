Six ways to take the fear out of investing

Investing in the stock market can be a great way of making money, but it can often be a little anxiety inducing. When you’re buying or researching investments there will be risk warnings at every turn – you’ll be repeatedly warned that performance isn’t guaranteed and that the value of your investments could fall. You might be prompted to consider your attitude to risk or how you would react to losses.

And it certainly doesn’t help during periods of volatility, when global stock market falls are so great they make headline news (as they did at the start of April when Trump announced his raft of trade tariffs).

But investing doesn’t have to keep you awake at night. Getting a better understanding of stock marketing investing itself and taking steps to manage risk can keep your worries in check.

Here are six ways to make investing a little less daunting.

1) ‘Zoom out’ on investment performance

Whether you’re researching an index, fund or share online, you’ll likely come across graphs showing performance over time. But looking at what has happened to prices today, this week, or over the past month isn’t helpful, especially when they aren’t moving up. Price volatility is an inevitable part of stock market investing. To get a better understanding of performance over time, it makes more sense to “zoom out” to a year at least, preferably five or 10.

Take the FTSE 100. At the time of writing, the five-day view showed something of a slump. But adjust the view to five years and the picture was much more reassuring. Despite major falls during the Covid pandemic, you can clearly see that the long-term trajectory is upward.

This is why it’s important to think of your time horizon when you invest. Stock market investment is normally only recommended if you can afford to leave your money untouched for five years at the least, if not 10 years for more cautious investors. That way you have time to ride out short-term volatility.

If you will likely need your money during the next five years, it makes sense to keep your money in a competitive savings account.

2) Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

Diversification is one of the central tenets of successful investing and it’s an easy way to reduce investment risk.

The idea is that by spreading your money across a broad range of investments, regions, and asset classes, the value of your overall portfolio shouldn’t take too much of a hit, if one holding or sector doesn’t perform well. You aren’t staking your future finances on the performance of one investment.

This is why new investors (as well as those who don’t want to spend hours researching shares) are often encouraged to invest in collectives such as funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), that provide exposure to a broad basket of shares, rather than buying individual shares.

It’s even possible to combine equities with lower-risk bonds in one holding by using multi-asset funds, giving you a balanced portfolio of investments in one, core holding.

3) Get to grips with compound returns

Understanding how compounding works may also help settle your nerves. It also provides a powerful incentive to start investing sooner rather than later.

When you invest in the stock market and reinvest your returns, you will start to benefit from compounding. This is where the money your investments earn, starts working for you and earning returns too. Think of it like a snowball rolling down a mountain, picking up more snow, growing bigger and gaining momentum as it goes. The longer you invest for, the bigger the impact compounding will have on your returns and the less you’ll need to invest overall to reach your investment goal.