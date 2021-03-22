The specialist fund that is outpacing rivals

In last week’s analysis, where one of the things we do is rank funds based on their performance over the previous four weeks, the TB Guinness Global Energy fund came out on top.

Most sectors have had a difficult month and when we looked last week nearly all of them were showing four-week losses. The worst, China/Greater China, was down 13.3% and then it was Technology and Telecommunications, down 6.7%.

In recent weeks, the UK sectors have bucked this trend and the UK Equity Income, UK All Companies and the UK Smaller Companies sectors have been in form. The best-performing fund from these three sectors was the Aviva Investors UK Listed Equity High Alpha fund, which was showing a four-week return of 12.6%.

We do not calculate a sector average for the ‘Specialist’ sector. This sector contains funds that do not naturally fit into any of the other sectors, and they can invest in all sorts of different assets. This means that the performance of the funds within the sector is not highly correlated.

From time to time, the leading fund (or funds) in this sector beat all the others in our analysis and that has been the case recently with the TB Guinness Global Energy fund. As at Friday 12 March, it was showing a four-week return of 17.5%.