Sprue Aegis: Do this and they'll be 'dirt cheap'

When it floated on AIM in 2014, Sprue Aegis was a youthful company with more than a decade of profitable growth behind it and a leading position in the UK retail market for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. A focus on design had earned it dozens of patents protecting products that required little or no maintenance, were simple to install, and effective at sounding the alarm. A distribution agreement with a giant American supplier had opened the door to new customers in Europe, and it seemed Sprue would blossom into a European or perhaps global leader. Living dangerously Events could hardly have turned out differently. Over the last three years, the company has been hit by crisis after crisis. A massive surge in demand in 2015 due to legislation mandating smoke alarms in French homes was followed by a the strongest of backwashes. Once the French had alarmed their houses, Sprue's distributor had too much stock and little need for more alarms. Revenue and profit collapsed.



Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance In the same year, a battery fault required Sprue to prepare to replace hundreds of thousands of alarms at an estimated cost of nearly £6 million, a calamity that delayed the certification of products in Germany, another country with new legislation. Then, in March 2017 BRK, Sprue's supplier, served notice on the distribution agreement governing the companies' relationship, leaving Sprue scrambling to find and equip contract manufacturers to replace most of its products: BRK products distributed by Sprue, and Sprue products manufactured by a BRK subsidiary. Alleging breaches of the agreement, BRK took legal action against Sprue, and although the two companies settled amicably, that amicability cost Sprue £3.8 million. With management's attention on finding and equipping new contract manufacturers, one in Poland for Sprue-branded products, and one in China to replace BRK branded products, profitability slumped:

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance And just in case you think the slight upturn in my charts in 2017 represents a final turning point, it doesn't. In a faint echo of the destocking in France, Sprue's experiencing destocking in Germany and expects to make a loss in the half-year about to end, and revenue to be lower in the year to December 2018. Despite its promise, Sprue's recent history shows the company has been anything but stable and growing. The question is, is Sprue out of the fire? Drawing a line under the past, embracing the future The company believes a clean break with BRK draws a line. By shifting production to contract manufacturers, one in Poland and one in China, it has reduced the number of products it makes by half and redesigned them so they can be manufactured more efficiently. Tooling the factories has been costly, but Sprue believes profit margins will improve and fewer products means it will have less cash tied up in stock. Perhaps Spru's supplier troubles are over, but I'm not sure. It is still heavily dependent on its main suppliers. It is also dependent on distributors in Europe, where it earned 40% of revenue in 2017. Distributors own the customer relationship, and they cause Sprue pain too, because it supports them through wild downswings in demand by not demanding payment too quickly. Though Sprue has recovered some of the debt now, cash flow was reduce by £1.7 million at the year end while it waited for a distributor to pay invoices already over six months old. On average over the last eleven years just 23% of the adjusted profit figure has been earned in cash. When Sprue was growing rapidly it had to buy more stock, which dampened cash flow and as it contracted, it relaxed payment, which also dampened cashflow.

Source: interactive investor Past performance is not a guide to future performance Warranty costs, provisioned in 2015 and treated as exceptional for the purpose of calculating profit, are still using up cash and so is investment in new technology, particularly connected alarms that talk to each other and can be monitored on a smartphone. For the first time I can remember, Sprue borrowed during 2017, and at the year end its once handsome net cash position had evaporated:

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