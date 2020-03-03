Star stock 4imprint surges 20%

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The company also looks set to achieve its 2022 target for $1 billion in revenues a year early after growing the top line figure by 17% last year.

This continues 15 years of mid-teens revenues growth, an “enviable growth record” that prompted Peel Hunt to recently name 4imprint as one of its 35 growth stocks for 2020. They said a consistent strategy and highly fragmented market were key attractions.

Our own Lee Wild also went for 4imprint in December as one of his three speculative growth picks for this year, alongside Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA) and Team17 Group (LSE:TM17).

And despite the coronavirus threat, analysts at WH Ireland said today they continued to view 4imprint as a core holding, adding that the company had “enormous scope to grow market share in a very sizeable market”.

Its products range from basic giveaways such as pens, bags and drinkware to higher value items such as embroidered apparel, business gifts and full-size trade show displays. Technology is an increasingly popular category, with Bluetooth speakers, ear buds and other items fuelled by the use of mobile devices.

The vast majority of its business is generated in North America, with revenues last year up 17% or $124.7 million as the largest distributor of promotional products in the region. The Manchester-based UK division accounted for 2.5% of total sales last year.

The company said almost 300,000 new customers were acquired during 2019, while orders from existing customers improved 17% on the previous year.

WH Ireland added: “4imprint has driven growth in its business for over a decade from its sophisticated software and its ability to handle multiple customised orders and clients.

“New marketing techniques in the past two years are complementary to the strong data analytics and fundamental skill-sets.”

The company is highly cash generative, with a year-end cash balance of $41.1 million up 50% on a year earlier. Its last special dividend was in May 2018, when it paid 60 cents a share.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.