State pension ‘scandal’: 500,000 Britons miss out on triple lock pledge

We explain why 500,000 people are missing out on the triple lock pledge despite paying into the system.

Have you ever dreamed of retiring abroad where the sun shines hotter and the cost of living is cheaper?

Sipping tequila under a palm tree with your toes in the sand sounds a lot more appealing than sipping tea in a rainy garden here in Blighty.

But, here I come with some bad news to shatter, or at least take the shine off, that lovely dream!

It turns out that Britons who retire abroad could end up missing out on the triple lock with a raw deal that’s been branded “outrageous” and “unjust” when it comes to their state pension.

And that’s not all. Older pensioners living in the UK will often get a lower state pension than their younger neighbours. They are still entitled to the triple lock but may get much less than the headline state pension figures that are often quoted.

Pension rules if you retire abroad

Although most Britons will see their state pension rise in line with inflation this year, increasing 10.1% in April, those who live abroad might miss out.

The triple lock is being reinstated in 2023, which means UK-based pensioners on the new state pension will receive an income boost of £963 with the state pension rising to £10,600 per year.

It’s a welcome increase, with food, energy and transport costs all soaring during 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Britons living abroad in some countries aren’t entitled to any inflationary increase in their state pension, even though they paid National Insurance contributions when they lived in the UK.

If you retire abroad, you won’t see any inflationary increase in state pension if you live in Canada, Australia, or many other countries. Your state pension will be forever stuck on the level it was when you moved abroad.

Those who live in the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, or countries where the UK has a social security agreement (apart from Canada and New Zealand) are still entitled to a state pension increase (here’s a link to the rules), but other countries are not.

For example, if you retired in Canada on a full state pension in April 2016, you will still be stuck on the level state pension at that point (£8,093) for as long as you live abroad. Your state pension income in April 2023 will be 24% less than someone the same age who still lives in the UK.

The longer someone has been living abroad, the worse they are potentially affected.

Someone who retired in Australia on the basic state pension 10 years ago in 2012, will receive a staggering 31% less than someone who lives and the UK.

Meanwhile, someone who retired in New Zealand on the basic state pension 20 years ago in 2002, will receive a shocking 52% less than someone who lives in the UK. They are getting a paltry £3,926 each year, rather than £8,121 for someone on the basic state pension in the UK (figures calculated using new state pension from April 2023).

‘ National scandal ’

It's currently estimated that around 500,000 retired Britons living abroad are relying on a frozen state pension that’s lagging behind the cost of living.

Nigel Green of deVere Group, calls the current system unjust and a “national scandal” as “despite paying taxes all their working lives in the UK, and the National Insurance in full, these Britons will completely miss out on the rise given to others”.

Green warns that as living costs skyrocket, there’s a danger that many Britons are living in poverty abroad and can’t afford to meet their basic needs. He comments that, “the majority of affected pensioners live in some of the biggest Commonwealth countries, such as Australia and Canada”, while bizarrely, those just across the border living in the US will receive the rise.