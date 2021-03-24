Two top UK shares setting the market alight right now

The share prices of Softcat (LSE:SCT) and Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) were reignited today as the mid-cap pair made their second significant upgrades to profit forecasts in 2021.

FTSE 250-listed Softcat was up another 18% as demand for its cyber security and cloud-based solutions has remained strong in the pandemic. Bloomsbury noted the popularity of reading during the lockdown for an exceptional finish to its financial year, helping its shares to charge ahead 9% or 24p to 292p after its second upgrade in as many months.

Softcat's half-year results came in 20% ahead of expectations, even though forecasts were also upgraded in January as public sector and mid-market customers have grown more confident and the company benefits from cost savings made at the start of the pandemic.

Shares are now 1,846p compared with 1,119p in mid-December, meaning the stock is trading on a lofty enterprise value of 31 times 2021 earnings. But analysts Numis think the Marlow-based company deserves its premium rating based on its track record of delivery, adding that the company should be a core holding.

Counterparts at Jefferies raised their target price to 1,840p from 1,640p, having increased earnings forecasts for the next three financial years.

Softcat's valuation of more than £3.6 billion compares with £2.5 billion for Computacenter (LSE:CCC), its rival that has also made a series of upgrades as demand for its services has been boosted by the remote working of firms and organisations during the pandemic.

Softcat's chairman is Martin Hellawell, who joined the company in March 2006 after 13 years with Computacenter. It has gone on to deliver 15 consecutive years of operating profit growth and returned more than £200 million to shareholders since joining the stock market in 2015.

The latest dividend of 6.4p a share will be paid on 14 May, representing a jump of 18.5% on the interim payment a year earlier.

Chief executive Graeme Watt said investment in the company's growth strategy had continued throughout the pandemic, boosting his confidence that full-year results will be significantly ahead of previous expectations.

He said: “Cost savings related to Covid restrictions are expected to dissipate over the next six months but we are optimistic about the growth opportunity in our market.”

Bloomsbury will book bigger than expected profit

The conditions facing Bloomsbury have been much more mixed, with the closure of bookshops offset by growth in online book sales and e-books across its consumer and academic divisions.

Chief executive Nigel Newton said: “The popularity of reading during lockdown is a ray of sunshine in an otherwise very dark last year. February, the final month of our financial year, saw an exceptional sales performance for Bloomsbury as the surge in reading continued.”

Sarah J Maas’ new novel, A Court of Silver Flames, which was published on 16 February, is already a global bestseller, while Harry Potter has underpinned strong backlist sales.

The performance means that profits will be significantly ahead of City expectations, with Numis upping its forecasts by 20% to £18.3 million. With shares trading at less than 14.5 times 2022 earnings, analysts at Investec said the scope for Bloomsbury to deliver resilient growth continues to be under-appreciated by the market.

The broker has a price target of 330p, adding that the company has demonstrated the importance of investing in high quality content.

The strong performance and proceeds of a pre-emptive fundraising at the start of the pandemic have left Bloomsbury with cash on its balance sheet of £54 million, which it has pledged to invest in order to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

Newton added on the trading outlook: “We do not yet know how consumer behaviour will change as academic institutions, shops and leisure activities re-open and whether this popularity will continue as restrictions are lifted.”