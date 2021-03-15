Shaun Springer

Did you find it easy to start investing for a pension?

No. I found it very complex and confusing when I began aged 25.

What current pension contributions do you make, either monthly or otherwise?

It depends on the market opportunities. Going forward, it will be circa £5,000 a month.

Have you ever taken a break from pension saving?

Yes, for two years. This was due to leaving my job to start my own marketing consultancy business in 2016.

What do you invest in for your pension?

International shares.

What are your five largest holdings?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) (as of December 2020).

What is your investment objective/target pension pot or annual retirement income?

The aim is to get my pension pot to £1 million by the age of 55.

As a SIPP holder, what advice would you give to anyone thinking of opening one?

Understand the strategy that you want to implement to achieve your individual goals and think long term when purchasing your SIPP investments.