Stockwatch: Petrofac hits all-time low – should you buy?

Not even a fifth of Wood Group’s market value

Petrofac’s circa £350 million market value should be compared to fellow mid-sized company Wood Group (LSE:WG.) at £1.9 billion, yet their fundamentals are not so dissimilar.

Towards the end of last year, Petrofac had a $5.1 billion order book versus $6.2 billion for Wood. Their 2021 projected net profits stand at $65 million and $163 million respectively, also net debt at $422 million versus $1.7 billion.

Both companies have guided expectations lower as the pandemic reduced energy demand, hence compromised industry activity. But if short sellers’ rationale is for serial downgrades of order books, it is possible this meets with an inflection point in 2021, at least in terms of expectations. A total of 2.6% of Wood’s share capital is out on loan, but given its market cap differential with Petrofac, is actually a greater down-bet (although Wood has greater liquidity).

Petrofac suspended its dividend last year. But, in the first half, it made £18 million net profit before deducting £95 million exceptional items. So, consensus forecasts for £43 million normalised net profit in 2020 and £66 million in 2021 look fair.

This implies a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 6x falling to near 5x based on earnings per share (EPS) of 17p and 20p respectively. If representing ‘trough earnings’, however, this is a very cheap PE. A quality cyclical stock could command over 20x in anticipation of recovery. Wood’s prospective PE is over 15x.

Moreover, Petrofac’s net tangible assets per share are around 200p, offering comfort to shareholders. Wood’s asset base is grossly distorted by goodwill/intangibles, which represent 145% of net assets.

So, unless the SFO hands out a crippling fine (hence bringing a dilutive rights issue), Petrofac’s track record shows ample scope to rebuild EPS to well over 20p. Applying a similar PE as Wood’s currently implies a 300p target, say on a two-year view.

Petrofac - financial summary

Year ended 31 Dec

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turnover - $ million 6,241 6,844 7,873 6,395 5,829 5,530 Operating margin - % 3.5 -3.7 2.4 1.6 2.7 4.0 Operating profit - $m 221 -252 186 104 159 220 Net profit - $m 120 -349 1.0 -29 64.0 73.0 Reported EPS - cents 34.9 -103 0.3 -8.5 18.6 21.3 Normalised EPS - c 77.0 -62.9 84.3 124 128 59.5 Operating cash flow/share - c 188 197 190 124 140 69.4 Capital expenditure/share - c 137 49.7 48.1 34.4 28.4 29.4 Free cash flow/share - c 51.7 147 142 89.7 112 39.9 Dividend/share - c 65.8 65.8 63.0 12.7 37.0 0.0 Earnings cover - x 0.5 -1.6 0.0 -0.7 0.5 Cash - $m 1,421 1,559 1,167 967 726 1,025 Net debt - $m 1,270 1,101 1,213 1,159 361 423 Net assets/share - c 538 356 317 268 210 188

Source: historic company REFS and company accounts

All three institutions over 0.5% short

Blackrock, Rye Bay and CapeView are involved. Notably, Rye Bay sold another 0.29% on 21 January to be 3.53% short – i.e. a circa £10 million trade for this London-based hedge fund. Its short has consistently expanded from 2.37% on 14 January, as if in response to the SFO’s announcement about a guilty plea from the ex-Petrofac head of global sales.

That might still represent a small portion of the fund’s overall risk exposure. However, Rye Bay describes itself as taking “high conviction” positions based on rigorous fundamental analysis.

CapeView has consistently capitalised on Petrofac’s stock price fall since 2016, so you could say is the best overall judge – to date. On 15 January it raised its short 0.18% to 1.08% - i.e. by 20%.

Possibly they also take the view – at a stretch – that litigation finance firms might opportunistically back suing Petrofac on behalf of companies that lost out in past contracts. I suspect their core bear case, however, is further bad news from the SFO’s investigation conflating with a challenged global economy.

Petrofac’s last trading update on 16 December raised the 2021 cost-cutting target by 25% to $250 million after a $125 million reduction in 2020 – as subdued energy demand led customers to delay projects and cut their own spending. Preliminary results are due 24 February.

So, if you are a fund manager running big global equity positions and want a selection of hedge instruments, being short on the likes of oil service groups such as Petrofac or Wood is one way.

Recent buying by Petrofac insiders

This is a concerted, relatively modest gesture rather than showing serious conviction, but is still notable.

On 6 January, the chairman bought £20,000 worth of shares at 144.5p and six other non-executive directors snapped up £5,000.

This followed a similar buying arrangement last October: the chairman with £20,000 and the six non-executive directors £5,000, all at 110.6p. And, likewise, last July at 181.4p.

Sceptics might say this is effectively programmed trading. Or more sympathetically, that the directors do respect long-term value and that committing to a regular investment plan is a fair practice.

Make your own mind up!

I have been wrong on Petrofac, with a broadly positive stance in recent years – versus short sellers’ successful negative view from 2017. So, take your own view on my reasoning in this piece, as well as my conclusion that the stock’s risk/reward profile favours: ‘buy’.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

