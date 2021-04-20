Stockwatch: the problem with small-cap growth plays

Yesterday’s full-year trading update from AIM-listed data solutions company D4t4 Solutions (LSE:D4T4) exemplifies the current dilemma with small-cap growth plays: is market pricing detaching from reality? But if you sell, aside from the certainty of capital gains tax (outside a tax-free wrapper) how do you know if and when to buy back in?

An attractive business despite historic lumpy revenues

I drew attention to this stock as a ‘buy’ at 190p in December 2019 when it appeared the market had assumed lumpy revenue timing issues implied a profit warning, hence the stock was down from 270p a year before.

Yet D4t4’s Celebrus software appeared a market leader in real-time data collection and storage, from people browsing websites and using mobile phones. It has competitive advantage by way of speed and ability to capture data from many sources, versus a ‘batched’ approach that can take many hours. It has clients in 22 countries, include Citibank, HSBC and Qantas.

The stock plunged to 120p in the March 2020 Covid-19 crash, recovering over 240p last June. But it drifted to 180p before the November vaccines’ success rally took it up to 315p in February. After modest profit-taking, this latest update has triggered a 10% advance to 350p which capitalises D4t4 at £141 million.

Unless recent expectations for £3.2 million net profit on £24.1 million revenue need upgrading for the current year to March 2022, it means the prospective price-to-earnings (PE) ratio tests 44x – versus a circa 1% yield – while the underlying earnings per share (EPS) trend remains lumpy.

This compares with a forward PE of 11x and 1.8% prospective yield – or so I thought – when trusting December 2019 forecasts for about £6 million net profit in the March 2021 year. This underlines how tricky projecting software sales can be.

Expectations beat looks chiefly due to revenue recognition policy

An oddity I find about D4t4’s latest update and the market’s reaction to it – as if 10% greater underlying value has been “added” – is it repeating the dilemma of needing to read beyond lumpy contracts.

Prior to the update, it appears the expectation for March 2021 had been £3 million net profit on £22 million revenue, easier than £4.5 million on £21.7 million respectively in the March 2020 year.

Only last 1 April, D4t4 had rather cutely announced six contract wins which “will add a total £3 million revenue in the financial year to 31 March 2021”.

That casts some light on revenue recognition, given it would be remarkable to deliver this extent of value to clients and be paid if signing off the deals late on the final day of March.

The 19 April update cites revenue and adjusted profit guided at £22.8 million and £4.2 million respectively, as if ahead of recent expectations.

Yet without booking £3 million revenue to the March 2021 year the company appears ‘behind’. My guess is they expected a majority of such deals to close in the last financial year anyway.

Overall near-term prospects are not quantified beyond saying the order book and pipeline of opportunities “bode well for the future” – as managers typically say anyway.