Stockwatch: is this a sure-fire UK recession indicator?

How literally should we take the latest Red Flag Alert report from insolvency practitioner Begbies Traynor Group (LSE:BEG) - citing that the number of businesses in criticalfinancial distress is up 21.4% in the second quarter on a like-for-like basis. Is this a sure-fire UK recession indicator?

While I see parallels with at least one company I have commented on just recently, a separate one I regard very much as a “consumer discretionary cyclical” simultaneously issued a first-half update that counters Begbies’ claims. It also appears to affirm how a large segment of the UK population is enjoying pay rises that at least match inflation, although it’s unclear whether that is a lagging indicator, and if in six months’ time negotiations will be tougher.

Such macro variables are axiomatic to whether profit warnings accelerate, but I would stay keenly alert to them.

Affirms second-quarter downturn in businesses I’ve covered

Advertisers such as WPP (LSE:WPP) and recruiter PageGroup (LSE:PAGE) are classic cyclical businesses, lately suffering. So is ceramics manufacturer Churchill China (LSE:CHH) which is linked to the higher-end hospitality trade.

Begbies counts 49,309 businesses in critical financial distress in the second quarter of 2025, an 8.6% increase on the first quarter, which broadly tallies with why I picked up on these company warnings. Moreover, Begbies asserts all 22 of the sectors covered by its Red Flag Alert report are experiencing a year-on-year increase in critical financial distress “as economic pressures impacted every corner of the economy”.

Without being complacent, I think we should bear in mind this includes smaller private firms that are indeed more sensitive, versus substantive listed companies. That said, an aggregate adverse change is ultimately going to affect all corporate confidence and capacity to invest; likewise, individuals to spend on goods and services.

The worst-affected sectors are bars and restaurants up 41.7% in the year-on-year measure; travel and tourism by 39.0%, and retailers 17.8%. Significant financial distress rose 10.8% to 666,876 businesses, notably up 15.2% on the first quarter of 2025.

Only six of 22 industries saw a year-on-year reduction in significant distress, including printing and packaging (which surprises me as these are generally cyclical), manufacturing, industrial transportation and logistics.

At 121p, Begbies shares did not respond, though did rally from 110p to 125p in July after annual results to 30 April cited 10% organic revenue growth and 2% acquired growth. Free cash flow jumped 56%, enabling an 8% rise in the proposed dividend and continued buybacks. Consensus expects a remarkable 64% earnings per share growth in this current financial year, based on near £18 million net profit, with the forward price/earnings (PE) just above 11x given the market is cautious as to how long an insolvency bonanza could continue.

A 3.7% yield rising to 3.9% in the April 2026 year is also no big pull for income investors, based on 2.4x expected earnings cover showing the board is similarly cautious.

I rated Begbies “buy” at 100p in May and it is a tough call whether I should adjust to a “hold”. It hinges on whether this latest update is a portent of worse to come. Given the UK chancellor’s predicament – likely spending cuts and further tax rises ahead – I stay with “buy”. The UK economy risks a “debt doom loop” where such actions conspire to depress overall economic activity, while struggling to cope with public debt at 101% of gross domestic product, and long-term borrowing costs at two-decade highs.