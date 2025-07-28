10 hottest ISA shares, funds and trusts: week ended 25 July 2025

We look at the investments ii customers have been buying within their ISAs during the previous week. The data includes only real-time trades, not regular investing instructions, and combines the use of both existing funds and new money.

Top 10 shares in ISAs

Metals One (LSE:MET1) finds itself top of the pile for what was a turbulent third week. Shares in the battery metals company, which traded at 55p at their recent peak in May, fell 31% to below 8p briefly last week when management announced more strategic investments.

It was a debut week for Hamak Gold Ltd (LSE:HAMA) at number nine. The gold explorer shot up 67% to prices not seen since the first quarter of 2024 after it began a drilling programme at its Nimba joint venture in Liberia.

“The FAU announcement [joint venture partner ASX-listed First Au Ltd (ASX:FAU) Limited], and the very marked increase in FAU’s share price over recent weeks, means that Hamak is now due to receive double the value in new FAU shares it was initially due,” said Hamak chair Nick Thurlow.

“Not only does this further boost the company’s balance sheet after our very successful fundraise two weeks ago, but also provides additional cash resources for the board to deploy on our new Bitcoin as Treasury Management strategy.”

Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) jumped seven places to the second spot ahead of this Thursday’s half-year results. Rolls shares remain within striking distance of the £10 level, and investors are clearly betting there’s more positive news in the pipeline. We’ll see.

Elsewhere in the FTSE 100, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) jumped from 12 to three last week, with the share price well supported near multi-year highs. After a two-week break, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) is back at number four as half-year results generated lots of fresh interest in the stock that’s trading at levels rarely seen in the past 17 years.

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) entered the top 10 in fifth place having languished at 14 a week ago. The mining company enjoying a resurgence since the April tariff lows, and investors remain interested ahead of half-year production figures on Wednesday before interim results on 6 August. BP (LSE:BP.) lost its place in the list a week ago but scrapes in this time at number 10.

Over the pond, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) returns to the top 10 listafter missing out the week before. Having rallied to a one-month high, the electric vehicle (EV) maker published sales and earnings that missed Wall Street forecasts. It also warned that the next few quarters could be “tough”. There are also no specific targets on revenues or margins.

Despite this, analysts at Morgan Stanley maintain their “overweight” rating and $410 price target, “…underpinned by our belief that Tesla’s capabilities in key areas of physical AI (AVs, humanoids and other form factors) including data, robotics, energy storage, compute, manufacturing and space/comms/networking/infrastructure offer growth and margin opportunities that greatly exceed those of the traditional EV business, which is under pressure”.

Top 10 funds and trusts in ISAs

A top-performing UK value-focused investment trust made this top 10 list for the first time last week.

Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL) was the 10th most popular collective in ISAs on the ii platform. It invests predominantly in UK shares (about 70% of the portfolio), with the remainder in overseas markets, such as the US or Asia. The total return for the shares over one, three and five years is 29%, 76% and 177%, respectively, making it the top-performing UK Equity Income investment trust over these periods.

Royal London Short Term Money Market was first place for the fourth week in a row, and it’s the fourth consecutive week that the fund, alongside Vanguard LifeStrategy 80% Equity and L&G Global Technology Index Trust have made up the top three most-bought funds in ISAs.

These funds invest in very different ways. The Royal London fund aims to deliver a “cash-like” return a little ahead of the Bank of England interest rate (currently 4.25%), while L&G Tech tracks global tech stocks, with large positions in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Vanguard LifeStrategy is a fund of funds, using Vanguard’s own index range to give exposure to global stock and bond markets for a 0.22% fee.

The risers last week were Artemis Global Income, Greencoat UK Wind (LSE:UKW) and Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index, while Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) and HSBC FTSE All-World Index fell down the rankings. Vanguard LifeStrategy 100% Equity dropped off the list, while City of London Ord (LSE:CTY) held on to fifth place.

Funds and trusts section written by ii’s Sam Benstead.