Stockwatch: time to buy UK housebuilders?

So, Countryside isn’t some exposed small-cap, and we can anticipate near-term damage coming even the big boys’ way – hence my flagging this, if chiefly why my broad stance on the sector is ‘hold’. Bad news on hopefully transitory costs is conceivably a buying opportunity, assuming no reversion to lockdowns.

More positively, Countryside says its forward order book (as of end-March) is up 45% to over £1.5 billion – quite a staggering advance, as if affirming underlying demand for homes generally, although there is caution about “significantly reduced build rates as we adjust to new ways of working”.

That appears quite a contrast with Barratt’s rather breezy optimism, although Barratt did make clear a phased return to work with around 50% of sites in phase one. Barratt had also cautioned about a low level of reservations, albeit in a 1 May update since when the government has eased viewing restrictions.

Countryside’s adjusted operating margin has halved to 11% contributing to interim earnings per share (EPS) down from 12.9p to 8.1p, in context of 37.7p for the year to September 2019 and a strong second-half bias. Potentially, that means the worst impact of the crisis was taken during a weaker period anyway; and Countryside’s extent of order book can mitigate the effect on EPS for the full year to 30 September.

Pencilling in a mid to high 20p of earning derives a price/earnings (PE) multiple around 11x, which is very modest for a stock where short-term earnings are impacted but the company’s order book suggests can firmly recover in the medium-term.

Countryside has resumed activity on 80% of sites. Much still obviously depends how sustainable and progressive the lockdown easing proves.

PE’s are low for a market recovery; but hoping for low NAV’s is futile

Outside the house-building sector such a “recovery PE” could be nearer 30x in more normal circumstances – which admittedly these aren’t. Buyers still got the upper hand from 290p upwards yesterday, but the crux remains whether the UK can avoid a second viral wave compromising activity again.

Mind also, 305p currently is an 88% premium to Countryside’s end-March net tangible assets per share of 161p.

That’s high in a long-term cyclical context; house-building stocks have historically reverted to discounts during economic recession, but free market economics haven’t applied for a while.

Ultra-low mortgage rates and Help to Buy, persist, hence so do asset premiums. Barratt, for example, at 466p, is currently trading around its last published net asset value, although Taylor Wimpy at 138p trades at a circa 37% premium to 101p.

How things have changed – largely as a result of macro policy propping up housing – since I drew attention to Barratt as a ‘buy’ at 92p in November 2011, chiefly along a rationale its stock traded under 0.5 times net asset value (NAV) compared with the house-building sector on 0.8x NAV.

It would appear fruitless waiting for such valuations to re-appear, if we are currently in a Covid-19 related down-cycle, given the Bank of England and Tory government has progressively juiced the housing market since the 2008 crisis.

Barratt Developments - financial summary year end 30 Jun 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turnover (£ million) 3,157 3,760 4,235 4,650 4,875 4,763 Operating margin (%) 13.0 15.3 15.8 17.2 17.7 18.9 Operating profit (£m) 410 577 668 799 863 899 Net profit (£m) 305 449 550 616 672 740 IFRS3 earnings/share (p) 30.4 44.6 54.3 60.7 65.9 72.3 Normalised earnings/share (p) 30.4 44.6 54.3 61.4 66.4 72.6 Operating cashflow/share (p) 24.1 18.2 64.5 38.3 50.4 35.3 Capex/share (p) 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.4 0.7 0.7 Free cashflow/share (p) 23.6 17.7 63.8 37.9 49.7 34.6 Dividend/share (p) 10.3 15.1 18.3 24.4 26.5 29.1 Covered by earnings (x) 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.5 2.5 2.5 Cash (£m) 275 360 758 784 982 658 Net Debt (£m) -75 -184 -581 -711 -791 -758 Net assets per share (p) 340 372 399 428 453 478 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Unemployment as a potential rogue factor

There’s a somewhat “conditional” theme to housebuilders’ updates, where I would add we have yet to see the true effects of unemployment on confidence to enter into home purchase agreements.

In a positive sense, some couples/families may be quids-in currently, if two people are furloughed on 80% pay and with diminished outgoings, but the chancellor has indicated companies must start contributing financially this summer, which could trigger lay-offs presently deferred while government picks up the wage bill.

Overall, however, I expect a manifestly “One Nation” Tory prime minister, also with Trump-like tendencies on the spending/debt front, and a central bank that has stayed in the global race with peers, for stimulus measures, to keep housing supported.

Broadly, I therefore rate the sector a ‘hold’ within which – and especially if you lack exposure – future updates like Countryside’s, quantifying the recent financial impact, lend scope to ‘buy’. As ever in these circumstances, consider averaging-in to manage risk.

