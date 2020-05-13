10 Tiny Titans: cheap small-caps with a record of strong momentum

One of the difficulties of investing in the stock market’s smallest companies is that good quality research into them is hard to come by. This lack of information is enough to scare many investors off. But for those prepared to look for the clues to potential breakouts, these kinds of shares can be very profitable.

Over the past few months, market volatility has soared as investors wrestle with the implications of an economic tsunami. While the outlook is far from certain, not all stocks have been beaten back, and some are recovering well. A look at the early evidence suggests a number of cheap small-caps with a record of strong momentum are moving fast.

One strategy that specifically looks for shares like this is Jim O’Shaughnessy’s Tiny Titans approach.

O’Shaughnessy is widely respected for his detailed work into the quantitative drivers of stock market returns. Back in 2006, in his book Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow, he set out the case for investing in small-caps with a strong blend of attractive value and strong price momentum.

O’Shaughnessy’s strategy focused on companies that were cheap based on their price-to-sales (PS) ratios (which had to be less than 1.0x). He argued the PS was a harder ratio for management to manipulate than other valuation measures. He then looked for the highest one-year relative price strength to find which of his basket of cheap stocks were beginning to re-rate.

In recent years, O’Shaughnessy’s views on measuring value changed. His research led him to adopt a ‘Trending Value’ strategy that ranks companies against a range of valuation ratios, rather than relying on just one. Even so, Tiny Titans and its simple set of rules continues to be a powerful strategy.

Stockopedia’s modelling of his approach in the UK has found it to be a consistent market-beater - with an annualised return of 18.9% over the past eight years.