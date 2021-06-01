Stockwatch: why European big box stocks appeal more than UK ones

The future looks bright, although much depends on management closing tasty deals.

After recently examining inflation risks, I want to re-visit the ‘big box’ warehouse assets investment theme, linked to e-commerce. It is a specialist field with few investment options, but stocks can be well asset-backed and their dividends supported by strength in the digital economy.

Tritax Big Box established the concept

Tritax Big Box (LSE:BBOX) real estate investment trust floated at the end of 2013, and when I drew attention to it one could buy in the market at the same 100p flotation price. Indeed, the directors were doing so materially.

The concept took time to sink in, but the shares have enjoyed a steadily rising chart, currently testing 200p. There has also been a good single-digit yield and asset backing. For conservative investors, that is a very attractive risk/reward profile versus yields nearer 10% where you cannot be sure if capital value may deteriorate. Versus inflation, the management team instils upward-only rent reviews.

A dilemma of success, however, is big box equity now trading at a 20% premium to net tangible asset value or 13% based on European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) methodology.

It is not unusual for property stocks in vogue to trade at a premium to net asset value (NAV), but on a five to 10-year view it means the segment can attract more investment, which raises supply and can mean the premium erodes.

There is a ‘younger brethren’ situation

Tritax EuroBox Euro Ord (LSE:BOXE) floated in July 2019 at 100p, or €113 a share.

The investment formula was similar: logistics warehousing facilities on long leases, with 90% of income secured for five years or more and 95% of the company’s rent having an element of annual indexation linked to inflation. Assets fulfil key roles in the most established markets across major population centres.

Estimated NAV per share at flotation was 98p, and the company raised a net £294 million. A slight premium to NAV was possible given keen interest on the back of the UK big box operation proving successful.

The stock traded sideways, however, and fell below 70p with the March 2020 Covid sell-off. But it joined last November’s vaccines-led rally, advancing to 105p last March and hit 115p in early May.

EuroBox has currently eased to 106p, capitalising it around £650 million versus £3.4 billion for Big Box. A 5x greater size for the elder sibling’s begs the question if the younger stands an arithmetically easier chance of delivering capital growth.

Circa 7% discount to net tangible asset value

EuroBox also trades around its International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) net asset value of 105p a share based on the 31 March balance sheet, and a 5% discount to the 112p a share, EPRA value as of end-2020.

The interim results did not include an EPRA valuation but noted a portfolio independent valuation at €343 million (£295 million), a 3% increase over 12 months to 31 March. Given this and a 2.5% increase in the IFRS value it would not be unreasonable to view the stock trading at a circa 7% discount to its EPRA value, which is key.

By comparison at Big Box, end-2020 EPRA net tangible assets per share were 176p hence at 197p the stock trades at a 12% premium. I would not go so far as suggesting Big Box holders consider a switch but with fresh money the value differential favours EuroBox for exposure to this concept.

Why should European economies justify this differential in stock pricing? Given the investment criteria are similar it would chiefly appear Big Box is just better known as a stock.

Prospective yield of 4.2%

Consensus forecast is for a 5c dividend for the current financial year to 30 September – representing 16% growth – and 5.2 cents in 2022. At current exchange rates that implies 4.3p rising to 4.5p i.e. a prospective yield around 4.2%.

Meanwhile, Big Box yields around 3.4% if forecasts are fair, which justifies continuing to hold but suggests EuroBox as better value.

See from the tables for both companies, they have no real capital expenditure needs hence cash generated is substantially available for investment, debt repayment and dividends.

The 31 March balance sheet showed debt as all long-term, having reduced from €341 million to €257 million, with a €3 million interest charge relative to €19 million net property income and a total €47 million operating profit.

Potentially at an inflection point?

EuroBox’s stock rise since November looks to have more substance than tracking a wider rally.

Last December’s annual results included a revised strategy: “to tilt towards a more value-added approach, acquiring assets earlier in their development cycle”. The dividend policy was updated, aiming to pay out 90% to 100% of adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

The chairman’s interim statement described the period as “reflecting the growing maturity of the business…successfully implementing all elements of our evolved strategy…”

Covid-19 has accelerated growth of e-commerce, boosting already significant demand for high-quality, large-scale and sustainable logistics space. A substantial pipeline of attractive opportunities has been identified.”

Tritax Big Box REIT - financial summary

Year ended 31 Dec

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net rental income (£million) 18.6 43.8 74.6 108 133 144 162 Operating profit (£m) 46.7 143 110 265 277 181 492 Net profit (£m) 41.8 134 91.9 248 253 141 449 EPS reported (p) 14.7 21.0 10.4 19.4 17.4 8.4 26.3 EPS normalised (p) 14.7 21.0 10.4 19.7 17.5 8.2 26.3 PE ratio (x) 7.5 Operating cashflow/share (p) 8.0 4.2 7.9 6.8 6.5 5.5 8.1 Capital expenditure/share (p) 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Free cash flow/share (p) 8.0 4.2 7.9 6.8 6.5 5.5 8.1 Dividends/share (p) 4.0 5.9 5.2 5.1 5.5 5.8 5.5 Covered by earnings (x) 3.6 3.6 2.0 3.8 3.2 1.4 4.8 Yield (%) 2.8 Cash (£m) 98.6 59.2 165.0 71.9 47.4 21.2 57.6 Net debt (£m) 102 318 368 637 773 1,127 1,286 Net asset value/share (p) 104 121 126 140 151 150 170 EPRA net asset value/share (p) 108 125 129 142 153 152 176

Source: historic company REFS & company accounts

Tritax EuroBox - financial summary

Year ended 30 Sep

€ million 2019 2020 Turnover 28.2 42.9 Operating margin (%) 120 150 Operating profit 33.9 64.2 Net profit 20.7 44.8 EPS - reported (cents) 6.2 10.6 EPS - normalised (cents) 6.2 10.6 Price/earnings ratio (x) 11.9 Return on equity (%) 8.7 9.1 Operating cash flow/share (cents) -1.0 7.6 Capital expenditure/share (cents) 0.0 0.0 Free cash flow/share (cents) -1.0 7.6 Dividends/share (cents) 3.4 4.3 Yield (%) 3.4 Covered by earnings (x) 1.9 2.5 Cash 17.9 24.4 Net debt 214 316 Net assets 477 504 Net assets per share (cents) 112 119

Source: historic company REFS and company accounts