Three cheap sectors and my dividend prediction for 2022

Laura Foll, co-manager of Lowland Investment Company (LSE:LWI) explains why she is favouring industrials, banks, and consumer goods companies. Foll also gives her outlook for UK dividends in 2022, naming banks as a sector that could surprise on the upside through paying special dividends.

Highlights

00:51 – will domestic and international investors return to the UK market in 2022?

2:35 – the UK looks attractive compared to other equity markets in terms of its valuation and dividend yield

3:36 – “Barring unforeseen circumstances around lockdowns, etc, we should be headline to another year of decent economic growth”.

4:33 – how the dividend recovery played out for the UK market in 2021. Laura Foll also gives her outlook for dividends in 2022

5:48 – why banks could surprise on the upside in 2022, through potentially paying special dividends

6:45 – why Lowland Investment Company is positive on the outlook for the industrials sector

7:35 – consumer goods is another sector the investment trust is finding plenty of value in. Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Halfords (LSE:HFD) and Vertu Motors (LSE:VTU), are three stocks highlighted.

9:33 - the ‘skin in the game’ question.