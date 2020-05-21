Three top stock picks in the retail sector

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The biggest margin hit is seen at H&M, with an estimated 420-basis points decline compared with 70 basis points for Primark. These forecasts differ according to the mix of product and sale categories, as well as the flexibility of supply chains and length of product lead times.

The prospect of ongoing disruption was highlighted yesterday by Marks & Spencer boss Steve Rowe in the company's annual results. He warned that the Covid-19 lockdown will have altered some customer habits forever, with digital trends accelerated and changes to the shape of the high street also brought forward.

The retailer wrote off £157 million of inventory in the full-year results, based on expectations that a large proportion of current season stock will remain unsold. It has already made arrangements to hibernate around £200 million of product until next spring.

UBS doesn't expect a rapid recovery in the industry's margin performance, given that ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty will mean that retailers are likely to be focused over the short-term on “just-in-time” and proximity manufacturing.

There will also be ongoing markdown pressure to clear unsold stock from this year, as well as continued appetite among consumers for discounted products. It also predicts a negative impact on prices from the increased number of retailers in financial distress.

The bank thinks that Next is best placed to benefit from this trend as capacity in the mid-market sector continues to reduce.

UBS added:

“In the short term, Next’s online presence - recently reopened - should provide more buffer to profits and its history of strong cash flow generation and investment grade debt should mean relatively easy access to additional liquidity if required.”

The bank increased its price target on Next (LSE:NXT) from 5,100p to 5,400p, which compares with 4,557p currently. Its recommendation on AB Foods is unchanged at 2,400p, against a share price of 1,666p this afternoon. Today's note increased the target price on ASOS from 2,300p to 2,500p, although still lower than the current share price of 2,770p.

UBS said on ASOS: “Whilst we expect a relatively strong sales performance during lockdown vs multi-channel peers, we remain cautious over the longer term impact of greater discounting.

“In the short term, ASOS is likely to continue stimulating demand through discounting and promotions, meaning 200 basis points gross margin decline in FY20.”

