Three top stock picks in the retail sector

Profits are set to take a massive hit this year, but City experts think this trio are worth owning.

A huge clearance sale to shift summer stock unsold during the lockdown has left investors fearful about a potential battering for the margins of the big clothing retailers. With this in mind, analysts at UBS have taken a closer look at how the profitability of six of Europe's biggest firms will be impacted once these 'mega sales' get under way – most likely from next month in the UK after three months of store closures. The forecasts point to full-year earnings per share (EPS) estimates down by 40% on average in the current year, with a 1% rise in sales estimates due to pent-up customer demand, more than offset by a 250 basis points hit to gross margins. The bank only expects a muted recovery in profitability next year, with gross margins probably reaching pre-Covid-19 levels by the following year at the earliest. The heaviest EPS downgrade is 81% for Next, although the high street stalwart remains one of UBS's three picks in the sector alongside Primark owner Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) and Zara business Inditex. It is ‘neutral’ on H&M and online retailer ASOS (LSE:ASC), with a ‘sell’ recommendation on German e-commerce operation Zalando (XETRA:ZAL).