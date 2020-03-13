Is this the time to buy Moneysupermarket shares?

I abhor price-comparison sites. You need to know this, as my jaundiced attitude may taint the verdict on Moneysupermarket (LSE:MONY), a highly profitable business that may be staking out a unique and customer focused position in its markets.

I think price comparison has helped fracture the relationship between product providers and their customers. Insurance, savings accounts, and utilities are treated as commodities and their suppliers must win business by offering low introductory prices. Customers endure the purgatory of price comparison whenever they renew a policy or contract because suppliers increase their rates on renewal to claw back profit.

Where possible, I avoid this penny-pinching culture, preferring to buy direct from companies that promise to charge existing customers the same as new customers or have treated me well in the past, even if they are a bit more expensive.

A good actor in a bad system?

Masses of people seem to relish the money saving game though, so perhaps I need to accept the World does not always work the way I think it should. Perhaps there are companies that help people play the game better than others.

Moneysupermarket owns the campaigning MoneySavingExpert site, which is still overseen by founder and honest broker Martin Lewis. MoneySuperMarket (with capital letters), the biggest of the group’s brands, is two years into reinventing itself as a more sober partner in managing our household finances.

Only a few years ago price comparison sites appeared to have the same strategy, to produce the loudest, most ridiculous campaign to funnel people into their sales mills and convert them into customers. This is how we got meerkats, jingles bellowed by opera singers, and big-bummed male pole dancers in denim shorts.

Now MoneySuperMarket urges us to “get money calm”, a shift that signals it is trying different. The adverts have changed, but so too has the strategy. Having revamped its technological infrastructure, Moneysupermarket is inventing new features, dubbed “clever ways to save” by helping us monitor spending. “Bill Manager” offers customers better deals when it thinks they are paying too much for energy, and “Credit Monitor” helps people understand their credit rating and offers them credit cards and other products they will probably qualify for.

As one half of a joint venture, Podium, Moneysupermarket is aiming to disrupt the mortgage market by offering a “comparison-to-completion” service like it does with more routine financial products. The whole industry is maturing, but as the biggest price comparison site, and leader in insurance, Moneysupermarket may be changing from a position of strength.

New economy share, old economy price

The company trades on an enterprise multiple of about 17 times adjusted profit in the year to December 2019, which is modest for a highly profitable new economy share. The stats look good across the board: