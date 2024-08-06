The top funds as UK shares recover

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both rose in July, recovering the losses they suffered in June. The FTSE 250, which is more representative of our domestic economy, had a particularly good month. It went up by 6.5% and did significantly better than other indices tracking the major stock markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | What is a Managed ISA? Stock market indices 2024 Index January February March April May June July FTSE 100 -1.3% 0.0% 4.2% 2.4% 1.6% -1.3% 2.5% FTSE 250 -1.7% -1.6% 4.4% 0.4% 3.8% -2.1% 6.5% Dow Jones Ind Ave 1.2% 2.2% 2.1% -5.0% 2.3% 1.1% 4.4% S&P 500 1.6% 5.2% 3.1% -4.2% 4.8% 3.5% 1.1% NASDAQ 1.0% 6.1% 1.8% -4.4% 6.9% 6.0% -0.8% DAX 0.9% 4.6% 4.6% -3.0% 3.2% -1.4% 1.5% CAC40 1.5% 3.5% 3.5% -2.7% 0.1% -6.4% 0.7% Nikkei 225 8.4% 7.9% 3.1% -4.9% 0.2% 2.8% -1.2% Hang Seng -9.2% 6.6% 0.2% 7.4% 1.8% -2.0% -2.1% Shanghai Composite -6.3% 8.1% 0.9% 2.1% -0.6% -3.9% -1.0% Sensex -0.7% 1.0% 1.6% 1.1% -0.7% 6.9% 3.4% Ibovespa -4.8% 1.0% -0.7% -1.7% -3.0% 1.5% 3.0% Data source: Morningstar. It is not surprising that there was some volatility in the lead-up to our recent general election, but the UK markets quickly settled after the result. The economic indicators have also been more favourable in recent months. Inflation dropped to 2% in May and remained there in June. The UK economy grew faster in May than anticipated, and the Bank of England has recently increased its forecasted growth for the year. The Bank of England has also reduced interest rates for the first time since March 2020. This improvement in the UK markets is also reflected in our latest sector analysis. In June, the UK All Companies sector fell by 1.2%, the UK Equity Income sector went down by 1.3%, and the UK Smaller Companies sector ended the month down 1.8%. All three sectors bounced back in July. Funds and trusts tipped to prosper from falling interest rates

The best-performing sector last month was actually North American Smaller Companies, up 5.6%, but then it was UK Smaller Companies, with a one-month return of 4.5%. The UK Equity Income sector was not far behind, up 4%, and the UK All Companies sector also did reasonably well, gaining 3.5%.