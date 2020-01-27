Two AIM stocks, funds and a ground-breaking technology

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

In search of clean energy

Since leaving University some 50 years ago, where I studied Theoretical Physics, I have always held the belief that, sooner or later, some clever people would devise a method of giving the world free “green clean” energy. This I thought would come from mastering fusion or from the ability to capture neutrino radiation emitted by the sun.

In the future, new quantum computers may well allow the formulation of new materials capable of withstanding the heat involved in the fusion process, but they are not there yet. Similarly, I have not read about any pioneering means of neutrino capture coming onto the scene anytime soon.

However, solar panels and wind farms do exist, and certainly produce green energy when the weather conditions are favourable, but storing the surplus when conditions are good, to use when they are not, is still the problem (or at least it was!)

There is now a new kid on the block called “Waterfuel”. This involves using Electrolysis to cheaply, efficiently and safely split water into Hydrogen and Oxygen. The hydrogen can then be stored for use in the future. It can be fed into existing gas installations and used to power hydrogen driven engines. This process is perfect for when there is an oversupply of electricity which normally has nowhere to go. Now you can use it to create hydrogen for future use.

There is an island in the Orkneys that derives its electricity from wind and tidal power and, due to a small population, it has an oversupply which has been linked up with hydrogen generation. They have now converted all the schools, government buildings and vehicles to be gas powered. Green and Free with a surplus to sell. What is there not to like?

The point is, of course, how can we investors benefit from this new ground-breaking technology? There are several companies on the AIM Market which are actively involved. One is called ITM Power (LSE:ITM), and another is Ceres Power Holdings (LSE:CWR).

Both of these companies are soaring in value.

ITM designs and manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for energy storage and clean fuel production. Their share price trebled in 2019 and is up 40% so far this year, even though it did fall quite significantly last week.