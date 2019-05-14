UK banks: What to make of Lloyds, RBS and Barclays?

Having underperformed since April's stock market peak, here's what to expect from the domestic lenders.

With UK banks making heavy weather of Q1 results and the Brexit shackles still in place, there's a clear lack of momentum behind shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Barclays (LSE:BARC) and The Royal Bank of Scotland (LSE:RBS) as we head towards the second half of 2019.

But as the dust settles on a lacklustre set of quarterly earnings, it's worth remembering that there are still analysts in the City who see reasons for optimism around domestic banks.

They include UBS's banking expert Jason Napier, who after taking a closer look this week at the sector's Q1 performance has stuck to his 'buy' recommendations for Lloyds, Barclays and RBS.

Significantly, he notes the trio offer free cash flow yields of between 8% for Barclays and 13% for RBS, compared with Asia-focused HSBC (LSE:HSBA) and Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) trading at 5% to 6%.

And whereas HSBC's reassuring and resilient Q1 performance puts it on a 33% price/earnings (PE) premium to the sector and more than double its 15-year average, the UK domestic banks are trading at fairly meaningful discounts to their longer term averages.

Napier points out that this comes despite capital bases being fully rebuilt, and with clean balance sheets and the prospect of share buy-backs over the next 18 months. There's also the hope of a more favourable interest rate environment once Brexit uncertainty eases.

In the meantime, however, UK domestic banks are finding the going tough after their Q1 earnings missed consensus forecasts by 4%. This was driven by revenues 3% to 6% below estimates, partially offset by a better performance on costs and impairments.

Bank sector performance since FTSE 100 hit its 2019 peak on 23 April