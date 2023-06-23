Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Carnival, Petrofac, De La Rue

23rd June 2023 12:06

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Shareholders will be busy casting votes at AGMs again in the days ahead as company meetings come thick and fast. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 26 June

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Carnival (LSE:CCL), Polar Capital, SysGroup

AGM/EGM

Aterian, Capricorn Energy, Corre Energy, Facilities by ADF, Lexington Gold, LifeSafe Holdings, Premier African Minerals, Vast Resources, Volvere.

Tuesday 27 June

Trading statements

Accsys Technologies, CML Microsystems, Telecom Plus, PZ Cussons, Petrofac Ltd (LSE:PFC), ICG Enterprise Trust, Wise

AGM/EGM

Acuity RM Group, Comptoir, Creo Medical Group, First Tin, Forward Partners, Galantas Gold, Gemfields, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, Hamak Gold, ICG Enterprise Trust, Impellam Group, India Capital Growth Fund, Inspiration Healthcare, Instem, JD Sports Fashion, Kingfisher, Mercantile Ports & Logistics, Mobile Tornado, Revolution Beauty, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Serabi Gold, Sondrel Holdings, Surface Transforms, Surgical Innovations, Trinity Exploration & Production

Wednesday 28 June

Trading statements

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Harmony Energy Income Trust, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Time Finance

AGM/EGM

Atalaya Mining, Avacta, Boku, Cambridge Cognition, Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, Cobra Resources, Cora Gold, Dial Square Investments, Itaconix, NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund, Panthera Resources, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Pineapple Power, Polarean Imagin, RA International, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Shield Therapeutics, St Mark Homes, Star Phoenix, ValiRx, Velocys, Vertu Motors, Warpaint London, Westminster Group, Zenova

Thursday 29 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Burberry, Liontrust Asset Management and Premier Foods

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail, Baltic Classifieds, De La Rue (LSE:DLAR), Hunting, James Latham, Likewise, Moonpig, Serco

AGM/EGM

3i Group, Africa Opportunity Fund, Anemoi International, Anpario, Ariana Resources, Beowulf Mining, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cornish Metals, East Imperial, East Star Resources, Eden Research, Engage XR Holdings, First Class Metal, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Gusbourne, HeiQ, Helios Underwriting, Ingenta, IQE, Kooth, Landore Resources, Let's Explore, Likewise Group, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Morgan Advanced Materials, NetScientific, New Century AIM VCT 2, Norman Broadbent, Reabold Resources, Rockhopper Exploration, Roquefort Therapeutics, Serica Energy, SpaceandPeople, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Synairgen, Thalassa Holdings, tinyBuild, Touchstone Exploration, Trident Royalties, Unigel, Verici Dx, Xpediator

Friday 30 June

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Argo Blockchain, Ascent Resources, Bluejay Mining, Caspian Sunrise, CMO Group, Fiinu, FireAngel Safety Technology, Gama Aviation, GENinCode, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, I3 Energy, Immupharma, Inspired, Jadestone Energy, Kanabo, KEFI Gold And Copper, Kistos Holdings, Kropz, LoopUp, Medica, Mirriad Advertising, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Rockfire Resources, Strip Tinning, ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust, Trinity Exploration & Production, URA Holdings, World Chess

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: kicking the tyres of a classic value investment

about 1 hour ago

The pros relying on the micro as macro storm rages

about 2 hours ago

What millionaire bosses earn at BT, Burberry, British Land & National Grid

about 3 hours ago

Raise a glass to AI: here’s what it could mean for your long-term returns

about 2 hours ago

Ian Cowie: the area of the world investors are missing out on

1 day ago

Bank of England wields sledgehammer to fight inflation

about 23 hours ago

Why these investment trust discounts are too cheap to ignore

1 day ago

Investors expecting to make returns comfortably ahead of inflation in 2023

1 day ago

UK and global funds topping the charts, while limiting the big dips

2 days ago

A buying opportunity for fans of high yielding recovery stocks

2 days ago