The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Carnival, Petrofac, De La Rue
Shareholders will be busy casting votes at AGMs again in the days ahead as company meetings come thick and fast. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 26 June
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Carnival (LSE:CCL), Polar Capital, SysGroup
AGM/EGM
Aterian, Capricorn Energy, Corre Energy, Facilities by ADF, Lexington Gold, LifeSafe Holdings, Premier African Minerals, Vast Resources, Volvere.
Tuesday 27 June
Trading statements
Accsys Technologies, CML Microsystems, Telecom Plus, PZ Cussons, Petrofac Ltd (LSE:PFC), ICG Enterprise Trust, Wise
AGM/EGM
Acuity RM Group, Comptoir, Creo Medical Group, First Tin, Forward Partners, Galantas Gold, Gemfields, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, Hamak Gold, ICG Enterprise Trust, Impellam Group, India Capital Growth Fund, Inspiration Healthcare, Instem, JD Sports Fashion, Kingfisher, Mercantile Ports & Logistics, Mobile Tornado, Revolution Beauty, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Serabi Gold, Sondrel Holdings, Surface Transforms, Surgical Innovations, Trinity Exploration & Production
Wednesday 28 June
Trading statements
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Harmony Energy Income Trust, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Time Finance
AGM/EGM
Atalaya Mining, Avacta, Boku, Cambridge Cognition, Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings, Cobra Resources, Cora Gold, Dial Square Investments, Itaconix, NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund, Panthera Resources, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Pineapple Power, Polarean Imagin, RA International, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Shield Therapeutics, St Mark Homes, Star Phoenix, ValiRx, Velocys, Vertu Motors, Warpaint London, Westminster Group, Zenova
Thursday 29 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Burberry, Liontrust Asset Management and Premier Foods
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail, Baltic Classifieds, De La Rue (LSE:DLAR), Hunting, James Latham, Likewise, Moonpig, Serco
AGM/EGM
3i Group, Africa Opportunity Fund, Anemoi International, Anpario, Ariana Resources, Beowulf Mining, Celadon Pharmaceuticals, Cornish Metals, East Imperial, East Star Resources, Eden Research, Engage XR Holdings, First Class Metal, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Gusbourne, HeiQ, Helios Underwriting, Ingenta, IQE, Kooth, Landore Resources, Let's Explore, Likewise Group, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Morgan Advanced Materials, NetScientific, New Century AIM VCT 2, Norman Broadbent, Reabold Resources, Rockhopper Exploration, Roquefort Therapeutics, Serica Energy, SpaceandPeople, Symphony Environmental Technologies, Synairgen, Thalassa Holdings, tinyBuild, Touchstone Exploration, Trident Royalties, Unigel, Verici Dx, Xpediator
Friday 30 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Argo Blockchain, Ascent Resources, Bluejay Mining, Caspian Sunrise, CMO Group, Fiinu, FireAngel Safety Technology, Gama Aviation, GENinCode, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, I3 Energy, Immupharma, Inspired, Jadestone Energy, Kanabo, KEFI Gold And Copper, Kistos Holdings, Kropz, LoopUp, Medica, Mirriad Advertising, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Rockfire Resources, Strip Tinning, ThomasLloyd Energy Impact Trust, Trinity Exploration & Production, URA Holdings, World Chess
