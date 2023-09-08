The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Fevertree, Tullow Oil
There’s a slowdown in corporate reporting among the larger companies in the days ahead, but still plenty for investors in small and mid-cap shares to watch for. Here are the key dates for your diaries.
Monday 11 September
Trading statements
Engage XR Holdings, Inspired, MP Evans, Vistry, WANdisco
AGM/EGM
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
Tuesday 12 September
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Cornerstone FS, Creo Medical, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Dowlais, Eleco, Equals Group, Feedback, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Gym Group, Harworth Group, hVIVO, IQE, Itaconix, JTC, Keywords Studios, Mattioli Woods, Ocean Harvest Technology, Petra Diamonds, Property Franchise, Regional REIT, Smart Metering Systems
AGM/EGM
DWF Group, Northern Bear, RC365 Holding, Rockwood Strategic, Sure Ventures, Warehouse REIT
Wednesday 13 September
Trading statements
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust, Argentex, Brave Bison, Burford Capital, CAB Payments, Central Asia Metals, Frontier Developments, Made Tech Group, On The Beach, Pan African Resources, Pharos Energy, Ricardo, Star Energy, Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW)
AGM/EGM
BH Macro, Castelnau, Creightons, Eckoh, Glantus Holdings, Hornby, Marlowe, Worsley Investors
Thursday 14 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Melrose Industries, Cairn Homes and Franchise Brands
Trading statements
Arecor Therapeutics, Brooks Macdonald, Capricorn Energy, Checkit, Churchill China, Foresight Solar Fund, Glenveagh Properties, IG Group, Keystone Law, Kier, M&C Saatchi, MJ Gleeson, Oakley Capital Investments, Renishaw, Spire Healthcare, THG, Trainline, Uniphar
AGM/EGM
AEW UK REIT, Altitude Group, Auto Trader, Baker Steel Resources Trust, Belluscura, IG Design, Mode Global Holdings, Twenty Four Income Fund
Friday 15 September
Trading statements
Alpha Real Trust, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
AGM/EGM
Citius Resources, Insig AI, Real Estate Credit Investments, Supreme, Trifast
