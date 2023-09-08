Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Fevertree, Tullow Oil

There’s a slowdown in corporate reporting among the larger companies in the days ahead, but still plenty for investors in small and mid-cap shares to watch for. Here are the key dates for your diaries.

8th September 2023 12:40

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 11 September

 Trading statements

Engage XR Holdings, Inspired, MP Evans, Vistry, WANdisco

AGM/EGM

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

Tuesday 12 September

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Cornerstone FS, Creo Medical, Digital 9 Infrastructure, Dowlais, Eleco, Equals Group, Feedback, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Gym Group, Harworth Group, hVIVO, IQE, Itaconix, JTC, Keywords Studios, Mattioli Woods, Ocean Harvest Technology, Petra Diamonds, Property Franchise, Regional REIT, Smart Metering Systems 

AGM/EGM

DWF Group, Northern Bear, RC365 Holding, Rockwood Strategic, Sure Ventures, Warehouse REIT

Wednesday 13 September

Trading statements

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust, Argentex, Brave Bison, Burford Capital, CAB Payments, Central Asia Metals, Frontier Developments, Made Tech Group, On The Beach, Pan African Resources, Pharos Energy, Ricardo, Star Energy, Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW)

AGM/EGM

BH Macro, Castelnau, Creightons, Eckoh, Glantus Holdings, Hornby, Marlowe, Worsley Investors

Thursday 14 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Melrose Industries, Cairn Homes and Franchise Brands

Trading statements

Arecor Therapeutics, Brooks Macdonald, Capricorn Energy, Checkit, Churchill China, Foresight Solar Fund, Glenveagh Properties, IG Group, Keystone Law, Kier, M&C Saatchi, MJ Gleeson, Oakley Capital Investments, Renishaw, Spire Healthcare, THG, Trainline, Uniphar

AGM/EGM

AEW UK REIT, Altitude Group, Auto Trader, Baker Steel Resources Trust, Belluscura, IG Design, Mode Global Holdings, Twenty Four Income Fund

Friday 15 September

Trading statements 

Alpha Real Trust, VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

AGM/EGM 

Citius Resources, Insig AI, Real Estate Credit Investments, Supreme, Trifast 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

