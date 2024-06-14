The Week Ahead: Ashtead, Whitbread, Berkeley Group, DS Smith
A bunch of FTSE 100 companies have prepared results for your analysis in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
14th June 2024 13:19
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 17 June
Trading statements
Monks Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Ashington Innovation, Bank of Georgia, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Surgical Innovations
Tuesday 18 June
Trading statements
Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Global Smaller Cos Trust, Intercede Group, Oxford BioDynamics, Tatton Asset Management, Telecom Plus, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
AGM/EGM
Acceler8 Ventures, Andrews Sykes, Anexo Group, ASA International Group, Bay Capital, Bisichi, Blackbird, Darktrace, Gresham Technologies, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Kooth, Red Capital, Science Group, Somero Enterprises
Wednesday 19 June
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG), NextEnergy Solar Fund, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Speedy Hire, Severfield, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
Argentex, Brave Bison Group, Clean Power Hydrogen, HC Slingsby, Maintel Holdings, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, RBG Holdings, Team17, Videndum, Zinnwald Lithium
Thursday 20 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land Co (LSE:BLND), Persimmon (LSE:PSN) and United Utilities Group Class A (LSE:UU.).
Trading statements
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, Atrato Onsite Energy, CMC Markets, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, DS Smith (LSE:SMDS), Syncona, Urban Logistics REIT, XPS Pensions
AGM/EGM
Angling Direct, Anglo Asian Mining, Animalcare, ASA International, Balanced Commercial Property Trust, Block Energy, boohoo, Card Factory, Concurrent Technologies, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Corero Network Security, Cykel AI, Fadel Partners, Futura Medical, Good Energy Group, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Henderson Eurotrust, Kingfisher, Likewise Group, LSL Property Services, Marble Point Loan Financing, Mustang Energy, Northcoders, Strix Group, Thor Energy
Friday 21 June
Trading statements
JLEN Environmental Assets
AGM/EGM
Bigblu Broadband, Cadogan Energy Solutions, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Informa, KRM22, MicroSalt, North American Income Trust
