The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group, Currys
We share some of the corporate events to watch out for.
30th August 2024 14:04
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 2 September
Trading statements
Ashtead, Concurrent Technologies, Kainos Group, XP Factory
AGM/EGM
Tuesday 3 September
Trading statements
Alumasc Group, Ashtead Group, Craneware, DS Smith, GetBusy, Johnson Service Group, Manolete Partners, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Midwich Group, STV Group, Uniphar, Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
DS Smith, Iomart Group, JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets, Oberon Investments Group, Watches of Switzerland Group, Yellow Cake
Wednesday 4 September
Trading statements
Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), CAB Payments Holdings, Cairn Homes, Chapel Down Group, Dalata Hotel Group, Direct Line Insurance Group, Ecora Resources, Eurocell, Hilton Food Group, M&G, Polarean Imaging, Pollen Street Group, Shield Therapeutics
AGM/EGM
AEW UK REIT, Ashtead Group, Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust, James Cropper, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Odyssean Investment Trust, SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, Taylor Maritime Investments
Thursday 5 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include: Admiral Group, Aviva, and International Consolidated Airlines.
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Apax Global Alpha, Ashmore Group, Bakkavor Group, Churchill China, Currys (LSE:CURY), Enquest, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, Glenveagh Properties, Global Opportunities Trust, International Public Partnerships, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, Safestore Holdings, Vistry Group, WAG Payment Solutions
AGM/EGM
Carclo, Currys, Jet2, Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust, Speedy Hire,
Friday 6 September
Trading statements
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) (LSE:BKG)
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Group, Gear4Music Holdings, Halfords, SVM UK Emerging Fund
