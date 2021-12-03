The Week Ahead: BATS, Berkeley, Rolls-Royce
3rd December 2021 12:15
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 6 December
Trading statements
Fulham Shore, Fusion Antibodies, Versarien, Victrex
AGM/EGM
Amur Minerals, Bellway, CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities, Emmerson, Ethernity Networks, Myanmar Strategic Holdings, Quetzal Capital, Virgin Wines UK
Tuesday 7 December
Trading statements
Ashtead, Babcock International, CareTech Holdings, Carr's Group, Evgen Pharma, Ferguson, GB Group, yve, Iomart, Ixico, Mercia Asset Management, Monks Investment Trust, Paragon Banking, Premier Miton, Renalytix, Renew, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Solid State, Supreme, Tritax EuroBox, WH Ireland, Zytronic
AGM/EGM
ASOS, Amedeo Air Four Plus, Falanx, Schroder Japan Growth Fund, Henderson International Income Trust, Corre Energy, Scottish Oriental Smaller Cos Trust, U&I Group, YouGov
Wednesday 8 December
Trading statements
Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Ince Group, McColl's Retail, Numis, Quiz, SSP, Stagecoach, Tui AG
AGM/EGM
Alternative Liquidity Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust, Blencowe Resources, Bowleven, Europa Oil & Gas, Gattaca, International Biotechnology Trust, Volta Finance
Thursday 9 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Halfords, Liontrust Asset Management and XP Power
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Clipper Logistics, Dr Martens, DS Smith, DWF, FirstGroup, Foresight, LendInvest, Moonpig, On the Beach, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.), S&U, Victorian Plumbing Group, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Bioventix, BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust, Blue Prism, Eight Capital Partners, Frontier IP Group, Kenmare Resources, Lok'nStore, Orchard Funding Group, Ridgecrest, Royal Hill Music Royalty Fund, Scottish Investment Trust, Shepherd Neame, Volution Group
Friday 10 December
Trading statements
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust, LoopUp, LSL Property Services, Nexus Infrastructure
AGM/EGM
Associated British Foods, UP Global Sourcing Holdings
