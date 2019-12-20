The Week Ahead: Cash windfall for owners of these income stocks

Monday 23 December

Nothing in the diary

Tuesday 24 December

Christmas Eve. Trading on London Stock Exchange stops at 12.30pm.

And this year sees a bunch of big-name income stocks going ex-dividend as markets break up for the two-day Christmas holiday.

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend on Tueday include Morses Club, Petro Matad, NewRiver Retail, Securities Trust of Scotland, Halma, Grainger, BT Group, British American Tobacco, Bovis Homes, Diverse Income Trust, Dart Group, Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust

High-yielder BT Group (LSE:BT.A) goes ex-dividend on Christmas Eve. Its shares have struggled for years, and there is concern that its dividend is vulnerable to a cut in 2020. However, the shares will begin trading without the right to its interim dividend of 4.62p per share. Shareholders receive their money on 3 February next year.

British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) is fighting back after a terrible 2018. The share price traded sideways for much of this year but is up almost 25% since October to a one-year high. It will go ex its fourth quarterly dividend for the year of 50.75p per share. It pays out in February 2020.

Bovis Homes (LSE:BVS) is always a volatile investment, but one which has richly rewarded shareholders who have stuck with it through thick and thin. The shares are up about 59% this year at a record high.

After agreeing to buy Galliford Try’s (LSE:GFRD) Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses, the company announced it would pay a second interim dividend of 41p per share on 29 May 2020. The shares also go ex-dividend on 24th December.

So does FTSE 100 star and interactive investor Winter Portfolio stock Halma (LSE:HLMA). After announcing another year of record profits, the engineering conglomerate said it will pay shareholders 6.54p per share on 5 February.

Travel company Dart Group (LSE:DTG) is confident in the outcome for the full year, so it increased its interim dividend to 3p. The dividend will be paid on 3 February.

Morses Club (LSE:MCL), the UK's second-largest doorstep lender, was a share I backed to generate significant income in 2019, and it has.

A final dividend of 5.2p, up 8.3% on the year before, was announced in May and paid in July, and this interim dividend of 2.6p will be paid on 17 January. That works out at a dividend yield of 5.8% based on the tip price of 135p.

Wednesday 25 December

Christmas Day

Thursday 26 December

Boxing Day

Friday 27 December

AGM/EGM

Agriterra, Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas

