The Week Ahead: Housebuilders, Tullow Oil, Games Workshop
With Iran fears subsiding, our head of markets Richard Hunter talks through stock performance, oil markets, and corporate news to watch for. He also reveals an interesting slide which could indicate brighter times ahead for the UK economy.
Monday 13 January 2020
XP Power
Tuesday 14 January
Trading Statements
Taylor Wimpey, PageGroup, Games Workshop, PageGroup, boohoo
Wednesday 15 January
Trading statements
Quiz, Revolution Bars, Ten Entertainment, Tullow Oil, Diploma, Persimmon
Thursday 16 January
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include SSE (LSE:SSE), Ashtead (LSE:AHT), Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Future (LSE:FUTR), Scottish Investment Trust (LSE:SCIN) and Ramsdens (LSE:RFX).
Trading statements
Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Whitbread, John Wood, Genel Energy, Hays, Associated British Foods, Halfords
Friday 17 January
Trading statements
The Gym Group
