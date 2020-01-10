The Week Ahead: Housebuilders, Tullow Oil, Games Workshop

Our head of markets talks stocks, oil, and corporate news to watch for, plus a very interesting slide.

10th January 2020 15:07

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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With Iran fears subsiding, our head of markets Richard Hunter talks through stock performance, oil markets, and corporate news to watch for. He also reveals an interesting slide which could indicate brighter times ahead for the UK economy.

Monday 13 January 2020

XP Power

Tuesday 14 January

Trading Statements

Taylor Wimpey, PageGroup, Games Workshop, PageGroup, boohoo

Wednesday 15 January

Trading statements

Quiz, Revolution Bars, Ten Entertainment, Tullow Oil, Diploma, Persimmon

Thursday 16 January

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include SSE (LSE:SSE), Ashtead (LSE:AHT), Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Future (LSE:FUTR), Scottish Investment Trust (LSE:SCIN) and Ramsdens (LSE:RFX).

Trading statements

Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Whitbread, John Wood, Genel Energy, Hays, Associated British Foods, Halfords

Friday 17 January

Trading statements

The Gym Group

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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